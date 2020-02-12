Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (L) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic presidential hopes, shake hands with former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar (R). Democrats got a good turnout in primary school in New Hampshire.

The Democrats eagerly hoped for a large turnout in New Hampshire after a disappointing show in Iowa – and they got it. But President Trump too.

More than 283,000 people voted in the competitive democratic primary, 97% of the results were reported. Democratic turnout in New Hampshire will most likely exceed the state record of 287,557 in 2008 when Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama took part in the election

One limitation: According to government figures, New Hampshire currently has almost 95,226 additional voters than it did 12 years ago. The percentage of voters that emerged also appears to be lower than in 2008.

It looks like voter turnout will go around 2008, which is good for Ds. But the population has grown, there have been more candidates getting their supporters out, and there is no competing republican independent school. pic.twitter.com/EgO2TqqpIW

In order not to be surpassed, Trump has surpassed the total number of previous votes for sedentary presidents who basically ran without a candidate in elementary school in New Hampshire. He gathered more than 125,000 of the approximately 141,000 votes in the republican area code that have been counted so far.

President Donald Trump gathers his supporters the day before New Hampshire Elementary School at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In contrast, Obama won only 59,449 votes in the 2012 primary and Republican George W. Bush only won 52,962 Republican votes when he ran for a second term in 2004. Both faced only a symbolic opposition.

While the turnout figures cannot predict who will win the 2020 presidential election, they do convey a sense of partisan enthusiasm. This is often a key indicator of how well a candidate or party will perform.

The results seem to show that the Republicans are as excited as the Democrats. This was not the case a few years ago when the Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives. Other polls also seem to indicate that the Republicans have closed the gap in enthusiasm.

The president was quickly pleased with the turnout.

The Fake News Media are searching intensively for the Big Democrat story, but there is nothing too fabulous. Wouldn’t it be a great story that I had received more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president in the history of this state? Not an insignificant fact!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Now it’s possible that New Hampshire is an outlier. The Trump campaign made aggressive efforts to vote against the token opposition, and the president himself appeared in New Hampshire on Monday evening for a large rally with thousands of supporters. This is probably not the case in most other countries.

Other election observers also point out that Democrats have registered almost twice as many new Hampshire voters in New Hampshire in the past 12 years to close the gap with Republicans. In 2020, 276,385 Democrats were registered, against 288,464 Republicans.

The largest voting block – and the kingmakers in the 2020 elections – are independent. Their number has grown even faster than that of the two main parties and they represent 42% of the 980,720 registered voters in the state.