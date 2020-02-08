MovieWeb’s Jeremy Dick mentions that Disney is looking for new ideas to replenish the Disney + service. This doesn’t seem to be absolutely necessary at this point as subscriptions have been received and the website is becoming more popular every week, but it’s still significant that this would be mentioned as Disney + is still describing its streaming status plays its own role and is preparing to become one of the serious competitors for the streaming crown. Join the Princess Diaries, who could bring back both Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, who were such key characters in the last two films that Hathaway’s character Mia was made aware of her close relationship with a small European country than Genovia and hers Obligations towards the crown as the ultimate successor. The third film sounds like it is bringing in a bi-racial sister Mia didn’t know she knew about her connection to the royal family. Partly the same story, but with a slight twist that will prove everyone again, like ‘woke’ and inclusive Disney, produces a different narrative that society can use to prove that the company is actually trying to target as many different people as possible included.

To be fair, people cared a lot about the Princess Diaries and it was a popular film for some time. There are those who still watch the films for the sake of nostalgia and because they were a lot of fun. The story of a loner you consider a loser is usually a good story to take into account as it inspires, and it gives people hope that their lives can and will change if they want it badly enough. Of course, Mia’s life is changing for a variety of reasons, but the fact that she needs to adapt and evolve to become the ruler her grandmother wants from her is proof that there is some kind of struggle because of a clash of Lifestyles are sometimes a problem It is a very difficult struggle, but it makes it difficult for many to identify, since in reality many of us will never know what it is like to become a king from a normal, everyday citizen. Disney did its best to present this as a serious difficulty for Mia, and many may think that they did a great job, but she is also not a character that many can identify with after becoming princess, although many do can refer to the cases before that moment.

The spin-off film could come to Disney +, but there are currently no specific details that need to be communicated, as for the most part it is still an idea that is being seriously considered as long as everything goes as needed to. It could work, and in fact, it could be an interesting story that uses a bi-racist character when it is just a matter of steering the story in a different direction than Mia assumed, as that would mean that someone from the Genovese royal family married or married someone from another race that they fell in love with and took a chance in the process Whether you like it or not, many royal families don’t have a long history of interracial marriage. Disagreements may be more common and could be considered the dirty secret of many kings, but the unfortunate truth is that history has done so for various reasons, either for convenience, for an alliance, or for another reason, sometimes out of actual love and shared Feelings, the idea of ​​getting married outside the race when it comes to kings is not the norm. For this step, this could be a means to show unity in a way that further drives the narrative that things have to change constantly and that acceptance is far more important than a lengthy, old set of rules that have existed for far too long , However, the reason for cynicism has to do with Disney bowing to the whims of those who place ongoing demands on movies, TV shows, and everything else when it comes to being inclusive. Whether you like it or not, Hollywood has been more inclusive than you think. So it is kind of senseless to play around with it, and it only serves to push for something other than equality.

In reality, however, it would be nice if the story took a direction that could call the status quo into question again, as this could widen the fan base a little and even change the story so that it becomes something more visible than positive step forward another example of the world, to see in the agreement that it is time to just accept people as they are.