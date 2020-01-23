A space camp remake happened on Disney Plus

advertisement

If you remember Space Camp, you may remember how it was released at a bad time, as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb reminds us. Just appearing on the big screen a few months after the 1986 Challenger incident was probably not the best idea, as the memory was far too fresh and people were probably not yet prepared for another space program accident. Unfortunately, this usually had a very negative impact on the film, but was also practically ignored as it only brought in about $ 10 million, which sounds like a lot, but is basically not that great as most Movies cost several times to do that and at least be able to break even to be a bit successful. Unfortunately, despite the talent in its cast, this did not happen for Space Camp. At that time, the popular faces you may remember were already doing a big deal in Hollywood, but most of their fame, at least some of them, was not yet fully established, as it took years for some of them had really made it off and were counted as a film legend.

Bringing the idea to Disney + is another way for the mousehouse to add original ideas to their already impressive amount of content, which they hope will enable them to compete with other streaming networks that are already involved in shows and Establish films for which every network is developed exclusively. At this point, people are likely to start feeling the pinch as they try to decide which streaming service they want to stay with, since keeping them all will be as much as if not more cables, even at low ones and competitive prices The number of streaming services is increasing rapidly as more and more people are interested in participating. The streaming wars are heating up strongly, but at this point it still seems as if Disney + is ready to take an abundance of old stuff with it that can be reused to keep people happy. At this point, it is a wonder if anyone remembers Space Camp, but there will likely be enough people to see and possibly enjoy the movie. Matt Goldberg from Collider has more to say about this.

It’s hard to say who Disney will star in this series, but a nice thing is to involve the original cast, if only for short cameos, to give fans a treat they are likely to remember and estimate. It doesn’t feel like it is going to take too much to accomplish this, as a few appearances in the series could give it the boost it needs to really connect with fans. Everything at this point will be a big challenge for Disney, as The Mandalorian has set an incredibly high bar for entertainment because it’s a Star Wars story and it was done in a way that’s hard to ignore than the story was just great. Space Camp should be brought to the point and possibly stay as close to the story as things are updated to keep them interesting and engaging. Bory’s kit from The Hollywood Reporter had more to say in his own words. The whole credible factor may also need to be worked on, because despite the tendency of films and TV shows to involve children, keeping a little realism in the mix is ​​still a good idea unless the plan provides to make the show as varied as possible. That doesn’t sound like the angle Disney is going to take, so we might see a show that is meant to be family-friendly, but at the same time keeps enough realism in the mix to accomplish this. Keep it a little nervous and ultimately possible To entertain children and adults at the same time.

Regardless of whether the Space Camp becomes another feather in the Disney hat or not, it’s sure to be a nostalgia for those who actually watched the film, as it evokes a few memories and reminds people of something must have enjoyed in their youth. At this point, the network needs to hurry up and generate more ideas so that it can continue to compete with the other networks. Otherwise there is a risk that it will be left behind and forced to make up for it. Disney has enough ideas to avoid problems, but these could be something many people like and appreciate.

