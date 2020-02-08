Jasprit Bumrah’s success with his unique campaign has given fast bowling another dimension. Videos of children trying to mimic his act often came, and the latest was that of a boy from New Zealand.

The child did everything right in the video, which is why it went viral and received considerable reactions from current and former players.

Former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared the video, while former player and commentator Simon Doull showed the video before the second ODI between India and New Zealand Bumrah and off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bumrah laughed when he looked at it while Chahal said, “It’s better than Bumrah.”

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.