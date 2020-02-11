Sometimes we may not know where to start when trying to establish a routine of Christian prayer and meditation. There are countless prayer books and manuals, but few explain the essence of a Christian prayer life.

Our main goal should always be ours Relationship with Jesus ChristWith whatever means this is achieved. The number of prayers is not important because they are intimate prayers quality from them.

A simple and easy method of Christian meditation is used by St. Franz von Sales recommended in his introduction to pious life. He wrote this book specifically for the lay faithful and wanted to make prayer more accessible.

He explains that every hour of prayer should begin to put ourselves in the presence of God,

We do not see our God, and although faith warns us that he is present and we do not look at him with our mortal eyes, we are too inclined to forget him and pretend that he is far away. Because we know perfectly that he’s everywhere. If we don’t think about it, it’s like we don’t know. And therefore it is always necessary to awaken the soul to an unshakable memory and to the thought of the presence of God before one starts to pray.

One way to do this is to use our imagination to see God next to us in the room where we pray.

Simply to practice your ordinary imagination and to imagine the Savior in his holy humanity as if he were next to you as we think of our friends and imagine that we see or hear them at our side,

This can be done by closing our eyes and imagining the space we are in and seeing Jesus in front of us or maybe sitting on the chair next to us.

There you have it! This is the easiest and easiest way to enter Christian meditation. It can take a few minutes or you can spend half an hour introducing yourself to Jesus.

This simple exercise can have profound effects on our soul and give us comfort and peace that we never thought possible.

Give it a try now!