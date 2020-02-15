It was a goddess that inspired Sunny Bertollini to move to Italy.

The 50-year-old herbalist and her husband Mark Hinshaw, a 72-year-old retired architect, had come to Italy on vacation for years. On a trip, they visited an ancient temple for Salus, a Roman goddess of health and well-being – and Bertollini, who says she was “always a pagan,” was overwhelmed by the experience. “I touched the old frescoes and had what I would call revelation. … It became pretty clear that this is the direction my life would go. … It was a magnetic train, ”she says.

So Bertollini (you can’t miss them, adorned with their almost entirely white wardrobe) and Hinshaw, who had already considered retiring, sold their apartment in the heart of Seattle and moved to the city of Santa Vittoria in Matenano in Le Marken, an East -Central region of Italy, in 2017. “It’s Tuscany without tourists,” says Bertollini, a semi-Italian who says about the region between the Adriatic Sea and popular travel destinations such as Tuscany and Umbria.

Le Marche “is one of the best kept secrets in Italy,” Lonely Planet notes in the region. “With a number of charming mountain towns and a landscape that ranges from snow-capped Apennine peaks to dreamlike beaches and otherworldly caves, it is the perfect place to experience Italy without crowds.” The publication also points out that this “relatively tourist-free” region offers “deeply traditional food – blessed with bounties from mountains, farmland and sea” as well as a varied, seasonal cuisine and truly distinctive wines. ”

iStock

Adriatic coast at Ancona.

This is what the life of Hinshaw and Bertollini in Santa Vittorina looks like, from costs to health and visa problems to what they miss most about the United States:

Costs: The couple reports spending around $ 2,400 a month (though this doesn’t include a mortgage or rent because they bought their Santa Vittorina home immediately). Bertollini says she spends about $ 50 a week on groceries; $ 55 a month online at home; $ 55 a month for the couple’s car; Depending on the season, between $ 22 and $ 66 for electricity; and about $ 20 a month each for mobile phone service. Other expenses include approximately $ 160 per month for healthcare (see below) and approximately $ 70 per month for auto insurance. Travel can be expensive, sometimes with plane tickets back to the US $ 1,000 or more; Hinshaw and Bertollini also travel through Italy and the surrounding countries and pay for train and bus tickets. A big difference the couple noticed is that gas heating is much more expensive in colder months at around $ 275 a month than in the U.S.

(International Living estimates that you can live in Le Marche on less than $ 2,000 a month.)

Sunny Bertollini

A view of the couple’s house from a window.

Health care: “Health care was phenomenal,” says Hinshaw, who recently needed an angiogram. As MarketWatch reported earlier this year, the Italian healthcare system has received excellent reviews from external sources. However, the couple notes that the quality of care tends to vary depending on where they live. others say the same, with the Guardian noting that there are “regional differences in the standards of some state hospitals, with facilities in northern Italy being considered better than facilities in the south”. The couple states that they, as residents, do not pay almost $ 1,900 annually for insurance from the European Union.

Place of residence: It is not easy for Americans to live here, Hinshaw says: “I think many Americans who fall in love with Italy are so used to switching between countries and thinking:” Well, you just pack up and move, “he says.” Well, not exactly. It takes years of preparation and many types of documents and submissions. It’s a focused process that can go sideways. “Here’s how to live in Italy as an American ,

Sunny Bertollini

Mark Hinshaw in a cafe.

Everyday life: It is not America. “The pace is different,” says Bertollini. “Mark and I have a rule – we call it the rule of three things. You can safely do the first and probably the second. If you do the third, you’re in luck. “Part of it is that people stop in town to say hello and catch up. She says: “It’s all about relationships with everyone else. … It is very much a community. ”

Italians don’t live by the rule of three things. “You say instead:” Anything you can do today could be done tomorrow. “Americans usually have huge task lists, but when you try to rush an Italian, they just say” piano, piano “, which roughly translates to” just do it. “

Sunny Bertollini

Grapes from a nearby vineyard.

Disadvantage: The couple says it took about a year to adapt to life here as things can be slow and bureaucratic. And even though they live in an area with “great food”, they also miss dim sum and barbecues and can go anywhere they want, says Hinshaw. Bertollini points out that she has expanded her cooking repertoire with a number of new kitchens since moving.

Language: “I thought I could speak some Italian before I got here,” Hinshaw jokes – but the dialect they live in is different from what his formal teaching taught him. But it is a great advantage to learn a language quickly so that you can be with people who speak it constantly. “I finally understand whole concepts, not just words,” he says. “It’s actually fun now.”

ultimately: Although the move here was a change from their faster working life in America, they say they love it. “My favorite thing is rest,” says Bertollini. “I’m absorbing hectic energy in the US … There are stress factors here, but there is a level of calm that I can’t find in the US.”