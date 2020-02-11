A road was blocked after a “sinkhole” was opened in front of a school in Bolton.

Greenroyd Avenue in Breightmet was partially closed near the entrance to St. Catherine’s Academy after the hole surfaced on Tuesday morning.

According to the residents, there were cracks on the street on Sunday after heavy rain.

One said, “It doesn’t look safe, it’s like a big pothole.”

Pictures from the scene show the collapsed section of the road and cracks in the asphalt that extend over several meters.

Cracks may be meters away from the sinkhole on the road surface

A plastic lock was used to cover the hole.

United Utilities has informed the Bolton Council that the sinkhole opened after a blockage and water shot through the asphalt.

Engineers are currently on site and performing repairs.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

A United Utilities spokesman said: “This afternoon we were informed of a possible collapse of the street on Greenroyd Avenue in Bolton and sent our engineers for an on-site investigation.

“It’s too early to tell if this was caused by a collapsed sewer, but we’ll know more once they complete their survey.”