Last year there was an exhibition in the Barbican entitled “Modern Couples”. We didn’t really know what to expect from such a vague yet seductive title, but when we started going through it we were very happy that it was a nice ode to couples in the art world.

How they animated themselves both romantically and creatively, how their work was inspired by each other or a collaborative process between the two artists. It was an ode to creative and romantic partnerships that brought beauty into the world and shared love.

Two separate artists, two separate people, different works, but dependent on each other for different things. There was something pretty mesmerizing about it, in a world of swiping to the right and ghosting to the left. We dreamed of our perfect rock’n’roll couple.

The relationship between Laurie Anderson and her late husband Lou Reed was (rightly) a private one that didn’t look her enthusiastic fans in the eye. They met in Munich in 1992, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, Anderson describes how she was surprised that he had no British accent because she thought The Velvet Underground was an English band.

Reed invited her to read something while the band was playing. She remembers: “It was loud and intense and a lot of fun. After the show, Lou said, “You did it exactly as I do it!” Why I had to do what he could easily do was unclear, but it was definitely meant as a compliment. ”

Both creatives, Reed, the front man of the Velvet Underground and a productive solo artist; Anderson is a performance artist, inventor, film director, and musician whose touch seems to turn things into avant-garde gold. We would call her productive and give her the title of a sound artist and put her on the shelf with those who also manipulate sound as a medium, such as Brian Eno, Jean Michel Jarre and Aphex Twin among others – but she is more.

In an interview with Louisiana Channel, Anderson describes herself as a multimedia artist and suggests that you are not bound by the regulation of the art world. She ultimately says she is an artist because she wants to be free and this is something that probably sounds true in all of us; the desire to be free.

Anderson remembers how Reed asked her and what answer was likely to spark his interest: “I think he liked it when I said,” Yes! Absolutely! I’m on tour, but when I come back – let’s see, in about four months – we’ll definitely get together. ”

What would a couple like Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson do on the first date? Well, they obviously attended the Audio Engineering Society meeting in New York. She describes wistfully how Congress turned into coffee that turned into a film, dinner and a walk, and how they were never really separated from that moment in their lives. They were artists, lovers, friends, companions and synonymous with space to be together and space to create separately.

When Reed was posthumously re-inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 (he was first included as a member of The Velvet Underground in 1996), she spoke for him.

In Anderson’s speech, she discussed their life together and said that Reed “was my best friend and he was the person I admire the most in this world”. She said he understood that pain and beauty are often intertwined and that this energized him. She spoke of how he died in her arms, and even in his death she taught something.

(MORE) – From Bob Dylan to John Lennon: Lou Reed listed his top 10 favorite albums of all time

The couple stayed together for 21 years and married from 2008 until his death in 2013, and although both artists have their own rights and their work doesn’t often intertwine, it was a fire. Anderson’s 1994 album Bright Red has a track titled “In Our Sleep” that features both Reed’s and Anderson’s vocals. At this crossroads, where two artists meet, we often learn something new about everyone involved. In this case, however, we see the union of two artists in harmony for a split second before returning to their own autonomy.

Writing about people is a challenge, especially about two people whose lives are so closely linked, but which should be viewed as both individuals and couples. How do you write with the integrity and honesty that translates complex and fascinating people into words on a page or screen?

Whether you’re a weathered Anderson and Reed fan or just being introduced to them, we mustn’t try to narrow them down. Reed’s and Anderson’s work inspired each other, their lives inspired their work, and their partnership and friendship created an environment in which their creativity could intertwine at will while maintaining their own autonomy.

This made us wonder if one of her works would have been the same without the other? If we were to curate an exhibition of musical or creative couples, their works would be hung on the walls and heard in the air, encouraged by the knowledge that without one, the other could never be so beautiful.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2BqNc5aQag (/ embed)