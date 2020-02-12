9. Starbucks offers its employees a meditation app

Do you think working at Starbucks is stressful? Starbucks too. So much so that the company announced in a press release last week that it added Headspace – a meditation app that offers guided meditation – to the benefits that its employees will get. The app – which is a subscription – contains special programs designed to help people with anxiety, stress and many other mental health problems. Adding headspace is Starbucks’ latest move to support mental health. (Source: Fast Casual)

Why this is important for your company and your customers: I’m not going to consider whether working at Starbucks is stressful. Ok I will. It is. However, this is not the reason why this story is important for your company and your customers. It is important that Starbucks belongs to a number of companies that offer their employees apps for health, wellness, financial planning, productivity and mediation as a relatively inexpensive benefit. Not a bad idea for you, is it?