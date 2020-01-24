A reminder of the Catholic past of the British monarchy

advertisement

“Royal Peculiars” is perhaps not as strange as their name suggests. They are more a reminder of how it used to be in England before the rulers collapsed with the Church of Rome. They are only churches that fall under the direct jurisdiction of the monarch instead of a bishop.

When the Protestant reform took place, this was something that Henry VIII clung to. The royal family has been doing this since then, although the only time they are called weddings. All grand marriages started at one of these Royal Peculiars, with one exception. The most viewed wedding of all time took place in St. Paul’s Cathedral. The royal family did not make the same mistake for the funeral of Diana, which took place at the Royal Peculiar – Westminster Abbey summit. The TV audience was estimated at 2.5 billion, making the service one of the most viewed events ever.

There are almost 20 of these settings. Most of them started to live Catholic and all ended up as Church of England. Some contain memories of the old faith. Not all are original buildings.

The oldest Royal Peculiar structure is also the most distinctive. There is no mistake at the Temple Church in London. The English headquarters for the Templars has a round ship and appears in the Dan Brown building Da Vinci Code. Whatever happened to the interior, the removal of all Catholic icons and crucifixes to make it thoroughly sober, the exterior cannot be changed. Modeled after the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, it is a 900-year-old reminder of what the Knights Templar were all about. They were among the fiercest hunters in the Crusades. In theory their role was to protect Christian pilgrims; in practice they went much further. They amassed enormous wealth and power, and brought the wrath of European kings and the Pope. In the first royal hold of religious possession, the London temple was taken from the Templars by an English king who changed it to him in 1307. This took over two centuries before Henry VIII got his royal hands on it the second time, making it part of the church of England.

Henry VIII tried to significantly change his Royal Peculiar at Hampton Court Palace. The memory of his former favorite, Cardinal Wolsey, was too much for the king. Wolsey was not only a prominent prelate of the Catholic Church, he was also a friend of Henry, who took everything from him because he could not arrange cancellation of Catherine of Aragon. Henry tried to remove every trace of him from Hampton Court, including the chapel. The workers were partially successful at the time, but now there is a memorial for Wolsey that would have brought King Henry into one of his legendary anger. Wolsey is on stained glass in the chapel, in full color with deep red robes and a hook lined with lace. In 2016 a Catholic service was held in this chapel for the first time in almost half a millennium – no mass but vespers, led by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

The only Royal Peculiar who was truly Catholic after the Reformation was in the palace that is still the official residence of the British rulers. St. James’s Palace has two chapels: one was simply turned into an Anglican place of worship, but a new one was made in the 17th century for Henrietta Maria, wife of King Charles I. The king was not already popular with the Puritans of England , and they were equally dissatisfied when Charles allowed the Queen’s Chapel to be built in violation of all laws prohibiting Catholic worship. It was later stripped of the “idolatrous” items that she thought she reintroduced into her new homeland.

Inside the palace of the Tower of London, which in spite of its stunning image was indeed a royal royal house, is the Royal Peculiar Chapel of St. Peter ad Vinculam. Although the rather Roman (Catholic) name has never changed, the interior was again stripped of the icons of the old religion. The only items that were not placed in the garbage dump were the remains of two senior Catholic saints who were executed by Henry VIII. St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher – both minuses – that are still buried in this Anglican church.

Most of the Royal Oddities have none of these associations with the pre-Protestant past. Top wedding venues that have not been Catholic for five centuries are Westminster Abbey and St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The latter is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, and it now gets a lot of attention.

The Royal Peculiars who might need more attention are those outside the UK. There are only three, and they are all in Canada. Because this is the next likely home for Harry and his family, there will be a touch of the royal acquaintance for the former HRHs, although this is perhaps what he is trying to escape.

