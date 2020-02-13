Never underestimate jokes that know how to deal with authority. Toy Soldiers was a film from the early 90s that many people may not remember, but it was special because it was almost like a serious version of Red Dawn and Goonies mixed in one film. Given the fact that Sean Astin played a leading role, the Goonies reference is fairly apt, since as a problematic student and son of a prominent businessman, he plays a child who has been thrown out of three preparatory schools and has no respect for authority. However, when a terrorist who is about to release his father from prison takes the school and the boys in it, they bite off a lot more than they can chew. This film is one of those that can do well or badly when it is returned, as it is difficult at best and, at worst, almost impossible to interest people in something that came and went in its own time. But considering that Queen Latifah is ready for a role in the film when D.J. Rivera from We Got This Covered said that it might have a slightly better chance of getting noticed, if only because many of them might consider it a new idea.

It is very easy to believe that she could become the dean of the school, a role that Louis Gossett Jr. originally assumed, although nothing has been confirmed yet and there was no other announcement as to who could be part of the cast. Obviously, Sean Astin, Wil Wheaton, Keith Coogan, and the many others that made up the group of problematic adolescents would not even be considered taking on their old roles if they were not given cameos, which could be a nice tribute for the first film really. But otherwise a young cast is needed for this film, and a much more believable version of the story is also needed, since what worked in the early 90s won’t fly this time, especially if the film is updated for what modern times what means that technology will play an important part in history. Think about how the film went back then, and then think of everything that has happened since then. The inclusion of the Internet alone opens up a multitude of possibilities and instructions for this film, since the terrorists may not even have to enter the building to cordon it off. In such a case, older buildings would of course still give an advantage to their residents, as the film found, there was a secret basement that could be used at one point to evacuate the students and the headmaster. It is fair to believe that a terrorist would try to cover every possible angle, but this is at least one point of action that could be useful enough to be maintained.

That being said, a remake could be exciting as long as the story remains intact and is just modified to fit into a modern prep school to preserve the overall feel and environment. There would likely be other changes that would take place since society has gone through a large number of changes since 1991 and there could be a lot more content that could be included in a film like this. Hopefully we wouldn’t see the film spend too much time on why and how each student fits into the narrative before going into the story. All in all, this film was pretty entertaining and if the casting goes well enough and the writers don’t deviate too much from the main story, it could be something that could make a comeback and be even better than first place. The only downside to this thinking, well, there are some, but sticking to one, is that restarts tend to pull away from the source material far too often to try to tell a slightly different story with the same title and roughly the same Idea. In the case of really terrible films, this could be a very good thing, but the general feeling of Toy Soldiers is that it was a very appealing film that wasn’t exactly Oscar-worthy but was worth remembering after you had seen him.

When it will be released is still in the air as the cast has to be selected and finalized and the entire story has to be written, but hopefully the film’s production will begin sometime. In the meantime, it might be a good idea to revisit the 1991 version to remember what it was like.