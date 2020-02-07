ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom has high hopes for the benefits of artificial intelligence.

OPINION: Warning. Warning. This may not be one of my columns. It could have been produced by something called “AI” that stands for artificial intelligence, or another name – a robot.

I just read from a university lecturer who wrote a credible essay by feeding some real ones into an computer with an AI program. It would only have got a C, he said, but it would have passed.

I can see how this will help me to extend my career as a columnist. Just feed the almost 200 I’ve written in the past four years and let the robot write a new one.

Whether this will only work once is unclear, but maybe by the time I need such a strategy, Mr. or Mrs. AI or maybe Siri have improved to Class A ability.

This is a real column (I can’t imagine that AI will ever develop a sense of irony or humor) inspired by New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom last week’s Taranaki Daily News.

He predicts that AI will be of great help to our aging population. I’m not sure what he means, but it was important because it was the only clue he referred to old people in his vision for Taranaki.

DOUGLAS MCFADD / GETTY IMAGES

IRobot’s Roomba vacuum cleaners clean your house so you don’t have to.

I am tempted to conclude that it refers to the Roomba 980, a robot vacuum that uses artificial intelligence to scan the size of the room, identify obstacles, and remember the most efficient cleaning routes.

According to the manufacturer’s blurb, the Roomba determines how much vacuum cleaner is required depending on the size of a room, and no human help is needed to clean the floor.

I am uneasy about this word “self-expression”. There are visions of a villain Roomba emerging uninvited from the (b) closet and chasing an eighty-year-old around the house.

However, if that’s the kind of AI Holdom that is thinking of making life a new paradise for us oldies, then his prediction might be a good one. For example, this could help older people stay in their huge, empty villas much longer than their families prefer.

I have noticed that I have already intervened in my life. I play a robot every night before tea scrabble while keeping an eye on Bradley Walsh. My iPad offers a robot opponent that helps me keep my word strength half-sharp.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Columnist Jim Tucker has little fear that AI will ever be able to emulate human irony and humor. At least for now.

I can even decide how smart the robot is. I go with one of the sly, but not with his sly cousin. I get the version that accidentally allows triple letter points so that I can win 87 percent of the games, a useful strategy to seduce myself to eternal happiness.

However, I doubt that this is the kind of AI that the mayor thought for those of us who have remnants of white hair and creaky knees. His vision has not been fleshed out, so those of us who pay interest on our poorly preserved mortgage-free home – and also vote in local elections – just have to guess what his future holds for the elderly.

The former idea of ​​the “age-appropriate city”, which New Plymouth city councilors had become aware of in the distant past of two terms in office, seems to have withered on the vines of the bureaucracy.

But it would be grumpy to leave you with the idea that Holdom’s view of Taranaki’s prospects is anything but admirable. It is shiny, optimistic, if somewhat adverbous.

It used bright PR language with occasionally long words that looked impressive. It was the kind of discourse learned and nurtured by people who spend much of their professional lives selling the positive face of large organizations.

I think its importance has been partially obscured by the fact that it comes from a Taranaki official who is most likely to be addressed by those outside of our empire who have ideas for developing and creating wealth (their own) here.

When reading Holdom’s opinion, we can be sure that these visitors will be met, rated and possibly encouraged by someone who is open to lateral thinking and able to assess the value of suggestions that may be good for us or are bad.

Given the recent upheavals in Taranaki’s economy, it is good to know that our man at the top has been thinking deeply about what lies ahead. I just hope he forgives my tendency to mock something presumptuous.