A Rammstein Blimp flies over Los Angeles - Kerrang!

In the promotional materials for their recently announced North American tour, industrial metallers Rammstein have included various images of a blimp with their logo floating over the locations concerned. This originally looked like a piece of referential promotion, equal parts Led Zeppelin and Hindenburg. But now it seems that Rammstein is seriously serious about their airship game, since a Rammstein blimp has been observed over Los Angeles.

Images of the blimp were captured by our friends on MetalSucks, who posted images on their Instagram:

While several other fans have posted video images and images on social media:

We can only hope that the blimp will find its way in different cities in America. That said, this is pretty sweet across the board.

The North American tour of Rammstein starts in August,

August

20 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

27 Washington D.C. – FedExField

30 Minneapolis, MN – American bank stadium

September

03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

10 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

19 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

Meanwhile, European fans can focus their eyes on Rammstein – if not their blimp – on one of the following dates:

May

25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

June

2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

10 Ostend Event site, Belgium

14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom

17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom

24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

July

1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany

5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

August

4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

