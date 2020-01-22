A Rammstein Blimp flies over Los Angeles - Kerrang!

In the promotional materials for their recently announced North American tour, industrial metallers Rammstein have included various images of a blimp with their logo floating over the locations concerned. This originally looked like a piece of referential promotion, equal parts Led Zeppelin and Hindenburg. But now it seems that Rammstein is seriously serious about their airship game, since a Rammstein blimp has been observed over Los Angeles.
Images of the blimp were captured by our friends on MetalSucks, who posted images on their Instagram:
While several other fans have posted video images and images on social media:
We can only hope that the blimp will find its way in different cities in America. That said, this is pretty sweet across the board.
The North American tour of Rammstein starts in August,
August
20 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
27 Washington D.C. – FedExField
30 Minneapolis, MN – American bank stadium
September
03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
10 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
19 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
Meanwhile, European fans can focus their eyes on Rammstein – if not their blimp – on one of the following dates:
May
25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria
29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
June
2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
10 Ostend Event site, Belgium
14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom
17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom
24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland
27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
July
1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany
5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
August
4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
