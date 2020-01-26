advertisement

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy said the state’s top earners should pay more taxes.

If the state governor wants it that way, living in New Jersey can be more taxing for high-income workers.

Governor Phil Murphy, in his annual speech to state legislators this month, unveiled a new initiative to increase taxes on people who earn at least $ 1 million.

The state is already levying a 10.75% income tax on those earning at least $ 5 million, but the plan could try to apply this tax rate to citizens earning at least $ 1 million a year.

The democratic governor tried in his third year to implement the plan in his first year, but clashed with lawmakers. The 10.75% rate for residents earning at least $ 5 million a year results from a compromise.

Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs

Executive is wealthy and the tax would probably apply to him too. Murphy reported $ 2.2 million in revenue in 2018, according to news website NJ.com.

Long before Murphy, Garden State lawmakers fought over how much the rich should tax. His predecessor, Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, vetoed several times to raise taxes on those who make $ 1 million or more a year.

However, Murphy’s recent efforts come from Democratic presidential candidates, particularly candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who believe that America’s richest residents should pay more taxes.

At the federal level, the highest tax rate is 37% for a single applicant who earns $ 518,401 or more per year, or $ 622,051 for a couple who makes an application together. The Trump administration’s tax cuts in 2017 lowered the maximum rate from 39.6% to 37%.

California, New York and Washington, DC, have “millionaires taxes”, among which the highest government income tax rates are around $ 1 million in annual income, according to Kyle Pomerleau, a resident at the American Enterprise Institute, a legal think tank. California has the highest top tax rate of 13.3%, which also applies to those earning $ 1 million a year. (Connecticut imposes a 6.99% tax rate on a married couple with an income of $ 1 million.)

For his part, Pomerleau does not consider higher state income taxes a good idea, as it is possible that wealthy residents in New Jersey and elsewhere may consider moving. “I would definitely try to generate income by other means before increasing the top tax rate for a very narrow range of residents,” he said. “In general, you want to have sources of income on a broad basis. I think many countries could do better by expanding income tax or sales tax before they significantly increase tax rates. ”

According to Pomerleau, previous studies do not always provide information on the extent to which taxes affect a rich person’s entry or exit into a state. At least one study showed that billionaires tended to move out of states with estate taxes. (New Jersey is one of the states with an estate tax.)

Other surveys have shown that New Jersey and a handful of other northeastern states are some of the places where some are fleeing or have no plans to take root.

Before Murphy’s speech, a spokesman emphasized that the offer was part of the governor’s efforts to build the state.

Murphy tried to “create a stronger and fairer New Jersey for every family, not just the rich and loved ones,” the spokesman said. “To this end, he will continue to urge the richest New Jerseyers to pay their fair share, which would strengthen the middle class and thrive the expanding economy in New Jersey.”

