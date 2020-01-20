A problem with Trump flags in The Villages

advertisement

While driving through The Villages, I see a lot of flagpoles with the flag of the United States on it, but also the campaign flags for Donald Trump. I would like to point out that the display of campaign flags (a type of advertising) violates the US code for displaying the US flag. From Title 4, Chapter 1 of the USC Code, Section 8, Subsection i: – “Advertising signs must not be attached to a rod or case from which the flag is raised.” – I am sure that all patriotic US citizens , and especially those who support Donald Trump, want to display their US flag correctly and will therefore either remove the US flag from their flagpoles or remove the offensive advertisement for Donald Trump.

