In 1208, St. Francis of Assisi and two followers were reportedly discussing what God’s plan might be for them. Since they could not agree, they sought answers in the Church of San Nicolò in Assisi, where Francis often took part in the Mass. They opened the measuring book sitting on the altar and the text on the page that they were pushing to do without earthly goods.

A second time they opened a random page and another passage about the renunciation of worldly goods appeared.

They opened a third time by chance. The same message appeared.

“This crucial moment laid the foundation stone for the Franciscan order,” says the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, which has just publicly exhibited the Missal. “Because of this possible contact with the saint, the Franciscans worldwide consider the book, now known as St. Francis Missal, a relic of touch, and many make the pilgrimage to Baltimore to see it.”

The exhibition, which also shows related artifacts, follows a two-year restoration of the St. Francis Missal. The book, especially its fragile cover, had been used for decades. The missal has now been repaired and stabilized and is being digitized for the Walters manuscript website Ex Libris.

“This exhibition is an opportunity for visitors to see one of the museum’s most famous works of art,” said Julia Marciari-Alexander, Andrea B., and John H. Laporte, director. “We are pleased to re-present this key item in our permanent collection and to share exciting new discoveries.”

The Walters Art Museum has 36,000 objects from around the world spanning more than seven millennia. The exhibition runs until the end of May. Free entry.