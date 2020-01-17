A pigeon with a small sombrero was discovered in Reno, Nevada

advertisement

RENO, Nevada – City officials in Reno, Nevada have warned residents who see pigeons with hats that there is more than you can see.

“Although it is bizarre or funny, it’s still inhumane,” city manager Sabra Newby, who posted the photo on her Twitter page, said in a statement to ABC Reno partner KOLO. “The birds were suffering when that happened last year in Las Vegas. One of them died recently. We don’t want to be imitators.”

“Washoe County Animal Services said this was the first known example of something like this in the area,” KOLO said.

As of now, animal services have asked the public for help to track down the pigeon and have asked residents to call for shipping if the bird is found again.

Shyanne Schull, director of Washoe County Regional Animal Services, said in a statement to ABC News that while her department “focuses on pet welfare in our region, we are monitoring the current situation with the recently released report of a hat of a native pigeon “

“Washoe County Regional Animal Services believes that this practice of attaching objects to wild birds is disruptive, inhumane, and strongly discourages this type of behavior,” continued Schull. “If the community sees this or has tips on who may be doing this, please call 775-322-3647 or 3-1-1 and we will investigate and work with the appropriate authorities.”

Newby, who did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, also asked others to notify animal control if they see the hat-wearing bird.

A similar situation emerged in Las Vegas a few months ago over 400 miles away.

The video, which was first posted on Twitter, went viral, but quickly raised concerns about bird well-being.

On Sunday, the Facebook group Lofty Hopes announced an update that one of the Las Vegas cowboy pigeons had died.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related or who is behind them.

