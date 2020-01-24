A perspective on a year as a district superintendent - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

January is a good time to look back on the past year and set goals for the coming year. A year ago I had many goals but little experience as County Superintendent or Schools. Now I have both experience and goals – and a great team that knows how to turn ideas into action.

My campaign promises were the following: 1) confront chronic absenteeism through the formation of national attendance councils and teen courts; 2) decentralize services to overcome the geographical challenges of Mendocino; 3) assisting local school boards in developing effective governance structures; and 4) inspire an innovation culture.

Here’s where we are now.

Reduce chronic absenteeism

It may be useful to have a national attendance council and a teen court, but the Mendocino district law firm is focused on tackling violent crimes and I don’t want to collect any resources for that. Chronic absenteeism is defined as students who miss at least 10 percent of the school year, which means missing only a few days a month. Statistically speaking, students who are chronically absent are less likely to graduate from high school, and it usually starts in kindergarten (when students learn the basics). Although chronic sick leave continues to challenge local schools, I have learned that many districts use creative approaches to help students improve their attendance.

Locally, in Point Arena, there are signs all over the city that inform students, parents and visitors about the importance of regular attendance. In Mendocino they have hired a social worker to help identify and overcome the obstacles for individual families. In Round Valley they bring more indigenous culture to the schools, making the schools more hospitable to many of their students. In Ukiah, one of their school officials focuses primarily on attendance, home visits, and helping families bring their students to school, even under difficult circumstances.

Decentralizing services

My second goal, decentralizing operations, was for the Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) to work more effectively and efficiently. We now use our resources better by reducing unnecessary travel via video conferencing. This gives everyone access to the same information at the same time. When we travel, we make sure it’s worth it. For example, instead of letting school district employees travel to MCOE, our employees travel to schools more often on the spot, so that we can see the challenges of districts firsthand.

We have also redesigned our activities to improve communication and break down silos. We regularly hold “huddles” where all MCOE employees working with a particular school district come together to share activities and ideas. We know who will be at school locations, what activities and events are planned, who may need additional support and how we can work together to provide the best possible support.

Improvement of governance

My third goal was to improve governance. In 2020 I will become a member of the board of directors of the provincial school if they attend the board meetings of the district school. I will also offer professional development opportunities so that board members of the district and district schools can gain a better understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

Another way to improve governance is at the level of administrative leadership. MCOE works together with the Studer Group to draw up a strategic plan and to improve the activities. We also support districts through a network of Principals in collaboration with UC Davis and Ukiah Unified School District. Both the Studer Group and the professional learning communities of UC Davis use similar approaches to problem solving: view a problem, develop a solution, implement small incremental changes with real-time analysis, then make adjustments and try again until the problem is resolved.

Inspiring innovation

My ultimate goal was to create an innovation culture. Innovation requires vision and courage. The good news for Mendocino County is that we have a new assistant services superintendent who is well versed in this work after they have done it in the provinces of Marin and Sonoma. Kim Kern joined MCOE a few months ago and she leads the way. She recommends ‘go slow to go fast’. She says that clear goals and unwavering commitment can lead to real and lasting change.

We have started a few pilot projects and they are really exciting, such as fifth grade coding at Blosser Lane Elementary in Willits and students presenting solutions to local education challenges in Anderson Valley. As these projects grow, I will tell more about it in future columns.

Michelle Hutchins is the Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools.

