One person was hospitalized after a major fight broke out outside a pub in Tameside.

The police were called to an incident outside the Albion Pub on Jeffreys Drive in Dukinfield on Wednesday evening.

It is believed that a memorial service took place in the pub when the fight was going on.

One person was hospitalized after the fight.

The police were called to the Albion Pub in Dukinfield to report an incident

Your injuries are not considered serious.

The Manchester Evening News footage seems to show a large group of people gathered in the middle of the street.

At least one person seems to be lying on the street.

Pictures of the scene show a number of police cars and ambulances outside the Albion Pub.

The police scene on Jeffreys Drive

On Wednesday evening, a crime scene investigation vehicle was seen in front of the public house.

The pub remained open to the public after the incident.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “The police were called to an incident on Jeffrey’s Road in Dukinfield at 5.20pm.

“One person was injured and hospitalized.

“Your injuries are not considered serious.

“The inquiries are still ongoing.”