A perfect mix of gypsy and choral music

Francisco “Paco” Peña was born in Córdoba (Spain) in 1942. When he was six years old, his brother taught him how to play the guitar. It would only take him 6 years to make his first professional appearance.

A brilliant musical career brought him from Madrid to London, where he became a soloist in 1960. While in England, he aroused so much interest in the British public (that perhaps was never familiar with flamenco) that he soon found himself sharing the stage with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, playing in the Royal Albert Hall and touring the US (with performances in Carnegie Hall, NYC).

Peña is the founder of the world’s first university course on flamenco guitar, at the Rotterdam Conservatory.

One of his famous compositions is his Misa Flamenca: a whole flamenco mass, including a Gloria and interpretations of the Creed and the Lord’s Prayer. You can listen to the whole mass praised by critics via the link below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ embed)

