If you follow One Piece, you are probably a big fan of anime and will undoubtedly devour anything related to similar material. That could be the reason why Netflix is ​​ready to turn One Piece into a live action show and is currently working on bringing it closer to fans at this point. As Holden Walter-Worner of Screenrant notes, the anime has been around since the late 90s, and as a result, it has been on the rise for some time now, as people notice it and have been sticking to the story ever since. It’s not hard to believe that people want a live action version of an anime show, but that will be a risk since Netflix did well enough on anime, but definitely wasn’t the network’s specialty. Fortunately, there are more than enough people who will inevitably get involved as soon as this show is included in the lineup that they should do pretty well and be a sufficient draw that people can watch. Finally, given the possibility of people actually leaving Netflix for other networks, the streaming service has to do something that keeps people nearby, and so far they have been able to incorporate the kind of material that many viewers may be inclined to or at least take a look at it.

The story itself isn’t too difficult to follow, as it’s really about Monkey D. Luffy and his quest for the one piece and all of the adventures involved. As with many such stories, an abundance of different elements can also be expected here, which flow into the mixture and which undoubtedly keep the puzzle going, since there are many twists and turns in such a story, which should keep the viewer busy just so unprepared that it does not become too predictable. Of course, live action is a different domain, and when it comes to anime, the impossible and improbable is often the norm, which is why Netflix’s challenge in moving One Piece from animation to live action will be interesting. Of course it is possible and obviously it is something that Netflix believes people will see, but in live action, guessing is always more of a hope based on the level of interest that has already been invested in the subject , In other words, fans already like One Piece, and the assumption that they won’t love it any less after it’s put into live action is a big assumption.

Given the success that Netflix has had so far, it is reasonable to believe that Netflix will be able to achieve this goal because it has the skills and talent that Employ should be able to balance the idea, one transforming the beloved animated show into something that can be so different that fans stare at the new series and wonder what exactly happened. After all, think of the live action versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic. Luckily, the latter got a reshoot before it could be released, but fans’ reaction to both was absolutely devastating, and it’s likely that One Piece could face the same kind of criticism if things aren’t right. There will undoubtedly be many people who are willing to slander Netflix and their people’s efforts, and there will be many who will come to their defense, considering that even TMNT and Sonic had people who tried to make peace preserve and reassure the critics. This time, however, it is a great hope that Netflix has learned the lessons from the past and is paying close attention to the source material and recognizing and tracing as much as possible. Like it or not, that’s what a lot of fans want to see when it comes to shows that they’ve spent a lot of time reading, watching, or both, and no matter what people think, fans are the ones who are Basically you have to pay for the shows in the long run, so it is at least a bit necessary to give them what they expect in a way.

All in all, this sounds pretty interesting since the story looked pretty crazy after one or two episodes, but it’s likely that only one or two episodes will leave out a lot of context. That being said, it seems a fascinating story that many people could possibly leave behind.