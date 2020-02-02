Advertisement

It is that Moët & ChandonA night with the stars! “ The annual event aims to celebrate groundbreaking success in the film industry during a night full of glamor, good food and of course fashion.

Starlets, industry experts and celebrities are on the exclusive guest list, and the red carpet will definitely be glamorous!

Of Toke Makinwa‘S breathtaking view of J.Lo’s legendary Grammys 2207byTBally dress Michelle Dede‘S Lisa Folawiyo Studio Check out #, scroll down to see what our favorite stars wear at the #moetfilmgala, and follow us @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.

Eku Edewor

@ekuedewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @marcxpro
Hairstyle: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

Jemima Osunde

@jemimaosunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez
Dress: @ flat17studio
Fabric: @ cotton and wool
Accessories: @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit

Chy Nwakanma

@chynwakanma

Dress: custom @soluchbysoso

Bag @gabinobags

Accessories: @olaedom

Stylist @thestyle_architect

Toke Makinwa

@tokemakinwa

Dress: @ 2207bytbally
Stylist: @dami_oke
Make-up: @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @ tobi.olajolo

Bridget Chigbufue

@bridgetchigbufue

Wear @Ujuestelo
Accessories @ceezysstyling

Michelle Dede

@michelledede

Dress @lisafolawiyo_studio

Make up @jhulesb

Hair @adefunkeee

Stylist: @dami_oke in @ 2207bytbally
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Make-up: @anitabrows
Photography: @ tobi.olajolo

Stay tuned for more @bellanaijastyle! You can find even more African fashion, beauty and lifestyle at www.bellanaijastyle.com

