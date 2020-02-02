Advertisement

It is that Moët & Chandon ‘A night with the stars! “ The annual event aims to celebrate groundbreaking success in the film industry during a night full of glamor, good food and of course fashion.

Starlets, industry experts and celebrities are on the exclusive guest list, and the red carpet will definitely be glamorous!

Of Toke Makinwa‘S breathtaking view of J.Lo’s legendary Grammys 2207byTBally dress Michelle Dede‘S Lisa Folawiyo Studio Check out #, scroll down to see what our favorite stars wear at the #moetfilmgala, and follow us @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Mua: @marcxpro

Hairstyle: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Dress: @ flat17studio

Fabric: @ cotton and wool

Accessories: @stylepundit

Styling: @stylepundit

Chy Nwakanma

Dress: custom @soluchbysoso

Bag @gabinobags

Accessories: @olaedom

Stylist @thestyle_architect

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @ 2207bytbally

Stylist: @dami_oke

Make-up: @anitabrows

Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @ tobi.olajolo

Bridget Chigbufue

Wear @Ujuestelo

Accessories @ceezysstyling

Michelle Dede

Dress @lisafolawiyo_studio

Make up @jhulesb

Hair @adefunkeee

Stylist: @dami_oke in @ 2207bytbally

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Make-up: @anitabrows

Photography: @ tobi.olajolo

