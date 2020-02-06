Suzy Pope

February 6, 2020

The list’s food and drink guide will include separate editions for Edinburgh and Glasgow to give you a comprehensive overview of the food and drink scene in central Scotland

In 1994 the list published the first printed edition of their eating and drinking guide. The idea was to create a comprehensive guide to the rich dining and drinking scene in Edinburgh and Glasgow, which will be covered by a team of key reviewers. After 27 successful years, nothing has changed.

In 2020, the guide will change its structure and format, but the same basic principles of in-depth, city-wide reporting and researched, independent reviews will apply. The size will shrink to a handy A5, but the content remains as reliable and extensive as never before. The two guides feature over 900 restaurants, bars, and cafes, including more than 100 new venues. Hit lists will continue to highlight the best in each section, and a handy selection of topic tip lists will help readers find exactly what they’re looking for. This is also the 12th year in which Birra Moretti sponsors the food and drink guide.

To make the guide more accessible than ever for the first time in its history, the publication is distributed free of charge. As a result, readership is expected to grow significantly, targeting both locals and visitors to Edinburgh and Glasgow. A total of 40,000 copies are printed – 20,000 for each city – which is an increase of 33% compared to previous years. There will also be coverage on food.list.co.uk that already has an annual audience of over 960,000 users.

There will also be more leeway for major international brands, as well as local restaurants, bistros, cafes and bars, to position themselves directly in their core markets for those who regularly eat out in Edinburgh and Glasgow and for the many thousands of visitors who come here Come every year to enjoy the cities.

The new eating and drinking guides for Edinburgh and Glasgow will be released on April 22, 2020.