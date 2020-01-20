A new contraceptive gel for men could revolutionize contraception - and this Manchester couple is testing it

advertisement

For decades, women have mostly borne the burden of birth control.

The contraceptive pill, implants and injections are just a few of the measures women take to avoid pregnancy.

Aside from condoms, however, there are no time-limited options for men, so responsibility is often with women.

A new hormone-based gel being tested at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Manchester could help couples solve the contraceptive problem.

It works if a man simply rubs a small amount of clear gel into his shoulders or chest every morning.

It is then absorbed by the skin and reduces a man’s sperm count within weeks.

Once the sperm concentration has dropped to a low enough level, couples can rely on the gel as the only form of contraception.

Dan and Emily on their wedding day

Known as NES / T, the gel is being tested by couples among experts from Saint Mary’s, a member of the NHS Foundation Trust at Manchester University.

Researchers hope that after condoms, the gel could be the next non-permanent contraceptive solution for men.

Stretford’s 32-year-old Dan Glastonbury has been using the gel since May after being encouraged by his wife Emily to sign up for the one-year trial.

Dan shared his wife’s belief that men should share responsibility for contraception with women.

Dan also has a personal relationship with medical research after he developed cancer at the age of 19.

“The reason I’m alive is because of medical research,” he said.

Dan Glastonbury is taking the contraceptive gel study with his wife Emily.

“For this reason, I’ve always wanted to be part of medical research, and when the process came, Emily said,” This will help women around the world. ‘

“She wanted to help the feminist cause and this medical study seemed like a great way to do it.

“As a heterosexual man, most of my life I had partners who were sorting out contraception.

“I would ask if they take the pill, they would say yes and that was usually the end.

“Emily made me aware of how (the pill) affected her mentally and emotionally.

“For some girls, their bodies have been constantly burdened with hormones for years, and this can have a massive impact on them.

“It really opened my eyes.”

St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Dan, who is originally from America, says that the gel that is delivered via a small pump fits very easily into his everyday life.

“I put it on after taking a shower in the morning and then I can start,” he added.

Initially, couples who participated in the study, such as Dan and Emily, used the gel alongside their usual method of contraception.

After about eight to twelve weeks, when the man’s sperm count had dropped to a certain level, couples were asked to use the gel as the only form of contraception.

Dan and Emily started the study in May, and after two months Dan’s sperm count decreased from around 47 million per milliliter to less than one million.

Until September, the gel was the only method of contraception the couple used, and so far it has been successful.

Dr. Cheryl Fitzgerald, an advisory gynecologist who led the study at Saint Mary’s, described the initial results as “promising”.

“We know that it works absolutely,” said Dr. Fitzgerald.

NES / T is said to suppress sperm production and affect libido.

Dr. Cheryl Fitzgerald leads the process at Saint Mary’s Hospital

(Image: MFT)

It contains a mixture of two hormones – progestin and testosterone – and in a way mimics the method of the female pill.

“When the birth control pill switches off a woman’s ovaries, the progestogen switches off the sperm production in the testicles,” explains Dr. Fitzgerald.

The gel also prevents men from producing testosterone naturally – the testosterone contained in the gel prevents unwanted side effects such as a decreased libido.

No significant side effects have been reported during the study.

Dr. Fitzgerald hopes the gel will limit contraceptive attitudes.

“For years, women in particular have had contraception,” she explains.

“There are many women who cannot take the pill for medical reasons or because of the side effects.

“And for years men have had little choice and have had to rely on women.

“It’s about selling this as an effective option for men, and I think a lot of men want to share responsibility with women.”

The process is currently only in the first phase and will undergo further review before it becomes generally available.

Researchers are still looking for participants for the one-year trial.

Eligible for participation are men between the ages of 18 and 50 who have a stable, monogamous relationship with a woman between the ages of 18 and 34.

For more information, contact the Saint Mary’s Hospital team at 0161 701 4255 or email IVF.Trials@mft.nhs.uk.

