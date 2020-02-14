At least 21 people were dead or missing on Friday after attacking a village where Mali’s worst civilian massacre in recent years had taken place.

A government statement did not specify who carried out the attack on Ogossagou, a village of Fulani shepherds in central Mali, on Friday morning. Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby city of Bankass, said at least 20 people had been killed.

The attack on Ogossagou in March of last year alleged militiamen from a rival group killed more than 150 civilians as part of the increasing ethnic and jihadist violence in the vast Sahel region of West Africa.

“They came and shot everything that moved,” said Hamadou Dicko of the Fulani Association Tabital Pulaaku, who put the death toll at least 22.

Guindo and another local official who refused to be named said Ogossagou was attacked less than 24 hours after Malian forces stationed near Ogossagou left their base.

An army spokesman said soldiers had been deployed to respond to the attack, but declined to comment on whether they had previously left the base.

Central Malian residents have criticized the army for not protecting them from violence, displacing 200,000 people and leaving many communities without local government or means of defense.

They turned to self-defense militias to protect themselves from jihadists and rival ethnic groups, although the defense groups also used their weapons to score points.

Malian officials have claimed that they suspected Dan Na Ambassagou, an anti-jihadist ethnic Dogon group, of having carried out a massacre in Ogossagou last year. The group declines responsibility.

The French armed forces intervened in 2013 to push back al Qaeda-affiliated jihadists who conquered northern Mali last year. However, the militants have regrouped and fueled ethnic rivalries in central Mali and elsewhere to promote recruitment and destabilize the region.