A narrow, airbrushed version of the Syrian war

CHENNAI: The latest feature film by Syrian author Joud Said, “Between Two Brothers” – screened at the recent Cairo International Film Festival – is based on the Syrian war and its impact on two siblings.

Khaldoun (Mohammad al-Ahmad) and A’rif (Lujain Ismaeel) see their relationship torn apart by the struggle in Syria, leading to painful days for their childhood darlings, twins Nesmeh and Najmeh.

A’rif goes to war and focuses on anti-government forces, while Khaldoun, who had spent time outside of his country, returns to chaos.

The characters see their world turned upside down when A’rif kidnaps several men and women from the village. Nesmeh and Najmeh are part of the hostages and what follows is a dilemma that makes A’rif violent and vengeful.

Each brother has his own opinion about what is right and what is wrong with the war and this leads to a gap between them.

The director, who has been hit hard in the past because of his so-called pro-government views, is controversial to say the least.

In 2017, Syrian director Samer Ajouri withdrew his entry “The Boy and the Sea” from the Carthage Film Festival in protest against the selection of Said’s feature film “Rain Of Homs”. Later, in 2018, Egyptian director Kamla Abu-Zikry accused Said of auxiliary films representing the position of the Assad government.

Although the director defended his films in a series of newspaper interviews, it should be noted that “Between Two Brothers” was produced by the National Film Organization of Syria.

Said makes a pathetic attempt to teach the public that each party has its reasons. But it is not hard to see where the tilt is – we see no state security forces and violence is bursting exclusively from the ranks of the rebels. In a sense, ‘Between Two Brothers’ airbrushes the destructiveness of war, with blatant symbolism and a few comic scenes that further erode such a grim subject.

Yes, there are some visually arresting photos of the countryside made with articulation and imagination by cinematographer Oukba Ezzeddine and the actors who played both brothers have changed their roles considerably, but all in all it was a far too scary representation of war to be effective.

