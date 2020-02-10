Winter is here! Game of Thrones fans can soon see a parody prequel musical inspired by the HBO series called Tyrell.

Written by Alex Ratnerthe production follows Tyrell family members Olenna (Kim Criswell), Loras (Luke Bayer) and Margaery (Emma Kingston) before the events that emerged in the celebrated drama. In the TV series Diana Rigg plays Olenna and her grandsons Loras and Margaery are played by Finn Jones and Natalie Dormer, respectively.

The production was shown last spring in New York’s Dixon Place Alison Fraser as Olenna, Chris Dwan as Loras and Kerstin Anderson as Margaery.

This month Tyrell will be seen at the 2020 MTFestUK at The Turbine Theater, a new venue in London founded and managed by the artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills, Tyrell will play along with eight other musicals, including Southern Comfort. Four performances take place between Thursday, February 13 and Saturday, February 15. All events are public.

“MTFestUK will be a central part of the 2020 season of the turbine, with which critics and the public were already enthusiastic Drew McOnieCelebrated production of Harvey FiersteinTorch song ”, says the website of the venue. “MTFestUK indulges in the variety of stories on the stage and the people who do the work. The aim is to promote high-quality artistic work, to present projects and to bring them to full production and to give the audience an insight into the process of creating new works and the art of collaboration. “

Game of Thrones, based on books by George R. R. Martin, ran on HBO for eight seasons from April 2011 to May 2019. In addition to Tyrell, the booming franchise inspired other musicals, such as the Off-Broadway production of Game of Thrones in 2017: The Rock Musical – An Unauthorized Parody and Graeme of Thrones in 2018.

To get to the spirit, the concept album of the piece can be streamed on Spotify. For ticketing information, visit the Turbine Theater website.