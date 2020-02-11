Criminals have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a huge street fight in Rusholme 16 days after an attack.

Medical student Emanuel Gabriel Simon suffered severe head injuries in the early hours of January 26.

After more than a fortnight in hospital fighting for his life, the 33-year-old died on Tuesday.

The police are now appealing to witnesses to the fight, in which 15 to 20 men took part, and which took place at 5:15 a.m. in front of the Dubai Cafe on Wilmslow Road.

No arrests were made.

Det Chief Inspector Carl Jones of the GMP Major Investigations Team said: “First of all, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Emanuel, who has been through several horrible weeks and has now been heard by the worst news.

“Our officers are working closely with Emanuel’s family and we are now focusing on investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident and holding to account those who committed this disgusting act.

“We look forward to hearing from everyone involved in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 26th, right in front of the Dubai Café on Wilmslow Road, or witnessed a major brawl to get in touch with us immediately. “

Last month, police said they believed the brutal attack occurred after a disturbance to the Thurloe Street intersection.

At the time, Det Insp Stuart Woodhead said: “There were a lot of people present at the time, and I ask witnesses or others who have taped the incident to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Persons who have information about this incident should contact the police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 691 from January 26, 2020, or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.