A Munster supporter should be very enthusiastic about the next five or ten years'

Despite the recent hiccups in the field, the new Munster CEO Ian Flanagan believes that the future of the province looks bright. Although he thinks they can do more to tell the world their unique story. For his part, the man raised at the end of the Musgrave Park Dolphin will use his experience in Leicester City and Barcelona to ensure that Munster will always be more than a club.

It is clear from the moment that we sit in the director’s office that this is not the day for detail. Three months into his tenure as the only second in the professional rugby era to steer the good ship Munster, Ian Flanagan has a broader horizon.

Issues such as the name rights of Thomond Park, the potential investment of CVC in the PRO14 and the signing of South African World Cup winners were skilfully kicked out in this exclusive first interview with the new man, reactions quickly turned to Flanagan’s long-term safety and sustainable success for his home province.

Johann van Graan’s team will go to their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game at home tomorrow at Ospreys with the knockout rounds out of their control after a recent series of poor form. It is a temporary dip, the ambitious Corkman is sure of that, and moreover he believes that the right people are there to take Munster and his supporters on what he will describe in the coming years as an exciting and incredible journey.

You can see why both the IRFU and the Munster top brass are convinced that Flanagan, 46, takes the reins of Garrett Fitzgerald, who led the province for 20 years before he retired in the summer after an attack of ill health. Raised in Ballyphehane on the same street as the Dolphin end of Musgrave Park, he was not a traditional background in Cork, because he had visited Coláiste Chríost Rí at Turner’s Cross, but the sport was never far from home.

“My mother was born on Pearse Road and lived her entire life on Pearse Road. She remembers that Musgrave Park was built on the first day. My family home is probably half a mile from here or less so I cycled past this place every day.

“I remember chasing Tony Ward for his signature on the field here, I must have been seven or eight at the time, and my son is now seven so that was a lifetime ago. Dolphin was my club and the Dolphin clubhouse was a big part of my social circuit when I was a teenager. So this is really coming home. ”

Flanagan returns to Cork after a career in the sports industry, particularly in football, where he enjoyed serving Bobby Robson, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos for a management office in London and consulting Real Madrid and Barcelona about developing their brands in Asia, and as commercial director of Leicester City, which is part of their remarkable rise from Championship rans to Premier League champions. He has a wealth of experience in helping sports organizations make the transition to something bigger and better, exactly what Munster is looking for.

“We know that we are in the neighborhood. We have to take that final step. The ambition is not just trophies. Trophies are part of it, but the ambition is to be consistently competitive at the highest level on a continuous and sustainable basis. We must also do the right things We must ensure that the academy system, the domestic game is resilient, robust, flourishes, because that means more players in Munster, in our academy, it brings more supporters to Munster as a club and mine other main role than concerns the club also develops outside the field.

“By that I mean that we have to broaden our income base. We need to generate more income across the board so that we can invest it in the long-term future of Munster, both in terms of facilities, stadiums and then of course in terms of the team strengthen. ”

According to Flanagan, part of that effort will be to tell the Munster story to the rest of the world.

“Historically we have been reluctant, and that is a term that I would deliberately use, that in Ireland in general, but especially in Munster, we don’t talk enough about what we are good at. We don’t talk enough about how unique this is. club is.

“I have worked in all kinds of sports and with all kinds of teams and so many of them would give their right arm for what we have and I think we should speak in a more coherent way with commercial partners outside of Ireland who might be unfamiliar with the story because we not screaming enough.

“That may be a very good thing, but I think a balance must be found in communication with the commercial world, no matter how special we are.

“We have started that process. I have been here for less than three months, but that is an important part of my background, the commercial part of sport. We have just taken on a new head of commercial and marketing who just arrived last week – Dave Kavanagh has been with the Six Nations for 15 years, so again, we are taking those concrete steps to address and pursue priorities.

“Of course you will not see the results overnight, this is part of a long-term strategy for the club, but I think if you are a Munster supporter, you would be very excited for 10 years, 10 years because we are doing the right things and doing the right things to make Munster successful in the future.

“Every sport needs more money and we are going to do it the right way.”

Not seeing results immediately is also part of the current story on the field, as Van Graan’s new coaches try to fall asleep amid high expectations against the backdrop of a rising injury list and IRFU player welfare protocols that turn selection consistency into a pipeline . Flanagan remains bullish.

There is an enormous expectation and believe me, no one is more ambitious than I am for Munster. No one is more ambitious than Johann for Munster. In terms of field performance, the signing of Steve Larkham, the signing of Graham Rowntree to complete the coaching ticket around Johann and JP Ferreira, is an important declaration of intent.

“I think a lot of people raised their eyebrows when Steve and Graham were announced, because it shows how serious we are about winning. We invest considerably in the club as a whole to make the club successful.

“Because the World Cup years in rugby are difficult, especially if you are the Irish provinces. We had 12 players away in Japan, so we lost a significant portion around the start of the season and then after the World Cup when we are dealing with the IRFU player welfare program and players have to rest on specific parts of the season. So I think it’s important that many of the games have been played recently in that period.

“I don’t want to talk too much about that, but if you go through the team magazines for the season, you’ll see that we haven’t played the same XV for two consecutive weeks and are going back to Edinburgh on November 29 here in Cork, we had 14 changes and we lost that two-point game: those changes were not changes that Johan chose to experiment with the team, this was just all part of the welfare program for players after the World Cup.

“That is no excuse, but my main point is that Steve and Graham also get their feet under the table in relative terms and they have actually had very little time in real terms with the team as a whole group of players on the training field. I expect, and I am aware that we are also approaching the Six Nations, that you will see, especially with Steve’s work on attack patterns and the like, that you need hours on the training field to maintain that coherence, understanding. developing players who play together, and we simply have not had that because of the nature of the season.

“So I expect you will see more and more in the second half of this season as the weeks progress, the influence and the positive impact that a very important knowledge base has on the training field.

“We have a world-class coaching process, I am absolutely convinced of that. We have designed a coaching ticket to win and we are just looking forward to next season when they have had a full season, when they have the players group and we are very excited about the future. We really are and I want the fans to become enthusiastic about the future.

“And I don’t want to talk about the future as if it would be five years, 10 years because everyone knows the expectation around Munster. All I can say is that we are doing the right things, we are extremely ambitious, everyone on the training field is extreme ambitious and we think we will make an incredible journey in the coming years. ”

After a summer of business and rugby changes, Flanagan recognizes the need for stability. He talks about arrivals instead of personnel changes’ because we are going to solidify and strengthen the organization; they are all made with long-term success and long-term reliability in mind.

“We all come for a certain project and vision, which should remain the best in the future. It’s a collective task and that’s why I uprooted my family, why Johann comes, Steve, you know, people don’t come for a paycheck People come because they think there’s something special here.

We now definitely need a period of stability and we are absolutely convinced that we now have the right people in the right places and it is our job to get started now and focus on delivering concrete next steps and concrete building blocks, the center of excellence in Kurk is also an important part of that, but to continue with our work to make Munster as large and as successful as we can be.

Flanagan knows there are no guarantees, but he revealed a personal incentive to deliver more silverware.

“It has been too long since Munster won, I know, and it would be very special. We are doing everything we can to be successful and we want to be successful.

“My parents, Pat and Kathleen, have a mini Premier League trophy on their mantelpiece at home, they have the miniature trophy that the directors get and I want to make sure they have a Champions Cup and PRO14 replica there as well. That would be special for me. ”

And not too far to wear it.

Lessons for Munster in the underdog story of Foxes

The rise from Leicester City to Premier League champions in 2016 is one of the great underdog stories of the sport.

When Ian Flanagan joined the club as commercial director, the Foxes were just 12th in the championship. That was only four years prior to their award and the director of Munster sees parallels between his previous and current employers.

“I think that one of the most important things that I would have in mind from that moment on is the vision of the owners, the Srivaddhanaprabha family, that they wanted Leicester to be the best Leicester could be,” Flanagan said.

“Before I arrived, I think that Leicester had nine CEOs and 10 commercial directors in a decade, so there were continual major changes and it was important to indicate that stability would come, that the owners were there for the long term.

“They had a vision and the most important thing then was to make sure that everyone who worked for the club understood and believed that it wasn’t just empty rhetoric, that we were seriously trying to achieve this and the steps we were taking. went to take.

Ian Flanagan with former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, who led the Foxes to Premier League glory, while the Corkman was the club’s commercial director. Photo via Twitter.

“It was clear that promotion to the Premier League was an important goal, because many of the other things would be difficult to achieve until we were in the Premier League. But also to get the recruitment of players right, aimed at the supporters and how we regularly filled the stadium, how we made the match day experience good, how we dealt more with our community and our people and did not take them for granted.

“I think that’s an important point. We have to pretend that our supporters have a choice, that they can go somewhere else or that they can stay at home and watch Netflix instead of coming to support us, because we can only will deliver a great experience across the board We really want to cherish our supporters and show that we appreciate them.

“We have also invested in the facilities, but we have not spent in relation to our competition. We have not spent them, we have not thrown money in, we have invested wisely for long-term success. We had planned success.

“Now, the level of success that you could debate and say that we clearly never intended to succeed at that level in terms of winning the Premier League, but we had planned success at a certain level and we looked at things like the redevelopment and expansion of the stadium, we started looking at a new training field, we have invested money in our academy, so you will see that there are similarities.

You can’t just throw money at something because it’s always a short-term solution and it doesn’t always work and there will always be someone who can spend more than you. You have to invest in the right things to give yourself the best chance to guarantee sustainable success and viability.

“We have built the club out of the field, invested money to bring the right people to key areas to increase the club’s revenue and we have generated much of what we have spent through increased revenue, so again, you can see that there are similarities.

“And I assume that compared to where we (Munster) are today, we take on clubs with more resources, possibly more natural benefits than we had, and we’ve done a lot to be positive about that.

“We were a bit of an underdog, we hired people with a larger budget than us and based on that we promoted a huge team harmony and team spirit and forged a good bond between team and supporters.

“We spent a lot of time in the community, so the fans thought we were going out to represent them and it was important in Leicester, we had people like Andy King, who had come through the academy, a League One won a medal with Leicester, a championship medal and then he won the Premier League, the only man in history who did that.

“Not to the same extent as Munster, but the supporters felt that there was a connection and we did everything to promote it. We spent a lot of time and effort being creative on match days with the tifos and the clappers to generate the atmosphere, because when we went to the Premier League and we struggled to win games, we had to help the atmosphere, so we worked closely together with the supporter groups themselves about this. We did t-shirt giveaways, scarf giveaways, especially for away games, so that players could see the color block where they were going.

“And with Munster, you see that. Last weekend in Paris it is such a huge boost for the players when they see red everywhere. We are so happy that we have it and welcome it. It is our job to try and cherish that and shows that we appreciate it because it gives us a huge amount on a match day. ”

