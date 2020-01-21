A MP died in northwest Harris County in a fiery accident involving three vehicles

advertisement

At least one person was killed in a three-car accident in northwest Harris County, according to MPs.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said ABC13 said they responded to a report on a car fire on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. in block 19700 on West Road.

The crews react to a deadly vehicle fire with pinching on the West Road. near Greenhouse Rd. on Tuesday in Cypress.

1 patient was declared deceased.

1 patient is transported by EMS. Examine @HCSOTexas and @hcfmo.

Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO / Cy-Fair FD #hounews pic.twitter.com/oCsjbFDKoO

– Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd), January 21, 2020

Witnesses at the scene told Harris County MPs that they had seen the driver of a BMW driving west and entering and exiting traffic.

According to the witnesses, the BMW came across a Mazda SUV that drove in an easterly direction. The car started to turn and then came across a Chevy truck that was also heading east. MPs said the BMW caught fire after crashing into the Chevy truck.

The driver of the BMW was declared dead at the scene. According to the MPs, the drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but believe the driver was killed in the impact.

