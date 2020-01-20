advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The winter premiere of A Million Little Things (ABC, Thursday at 10 / 9c) takes place three months after the events of the fall finale, but viewers don’t have to go anywhere near as long to find out what’s going on. Secret Eric is hiding from Maggie.

“It won’t be long,” Allison Miller told TVLine. “You will find out in the first three episodes that we are back. You will get clues over time, but the unveiling is fairly quick.”

advertisement

It’s been a while since we last hung out with Jon’s friends. Here’s a little refresher if you need it. In episode 9, after Maggie told Gary that she needed some time and space to find out who she was given her cancer remission, the couple broke up. When Eric helped a heartbreaking Maggie return to her old apartment, he apologized for taking a call from a friend.

“I’ll tell her,” Eric whispered into the phone. “It’s just that it’s not the right time now.”

While Miller can’t tell us exactly what we’ll find when Eric’s truth is revealed, she says she was “really surprised” when she found out at the table that she had read for this episode.

“(Showrunner) DJ (Nash) has these card flips that we’re so excited to see what happened,” she says. “You look around the table and Romany Malco is always the best because he reacts as if he didn’t believe it with his hands on his head.” She laughs. “And I had a reaction that was equivalent to that.”

Read on as Miller and co-star David Giuntoli start shedding a few bullets on Thursday.

MAGGIES SABBATICAL | During the three-month jump in time, Maggie is “out of touch with Gary. And she has contact with Eric, ”Miller reports. Â € œMaggie digs a little, searches for souls, and may be traveling a bit. It really comes to a much better place than when we left in the fall finale. “

SOPHIE IRISHMAN | Delilah’s oldest child is still angry when the show returns, Giuntoli reports, and she is unwilling to leave her mother and Eddie alone over their recent affair. “Have you ever met a 15 year old girl?” Jokes the actor. “She didn’t cool down … We pick up and everyone has to be in the same room together, and she’s not doing well with me at all. Or Delilah. Ever. “

LETS YOU SING | “Oh my god, there is a great thing that includes a musical, and it will be great,” Miller teases, adding that Maggie will be involved, “but I am not making the music possible. But it is so cute.”

DADDY DUTY | Eddie wanted to be there for Baby Charlie and he will fulfill his wish, Giuntoli says. “For Charlie, he’s a complete father, and there are some strange, strange things that go back and forth between Delilah and Eddie. There are some strange power struggles that go on.” – With Matt Webb Mitovich’s reporting

advertisement