A lot can happen in three months. Anger can fade away. Hearts can heal. Votes can occur.

Or, if you are A Million Little Things’ Gary, the painful end of a romantic relationship can turn into a deep spiral during this time, making you an angry, hurtful, warlike person.

The latter is the state in which we find James Roday’s character when the ABC drama returns on Thursday (September 10th) in his new time window, tells the actor TVLine.

“Separations are difficult, especially when it comes to life and death and people are fighting cancer,” he says. (Viewers will remember Roday’s “Gary” and “Allison Millers Maggie” stopped in the fall finale after saying she needed some space to find out her cancer identity.) “It’s always a time in of people make bad decisions because they are “they are not quite themselves and take pieces. I was definitely there. “He giggles.” It’s also a good excuse to make bad decisions because you’re going through a breakup. “

Miller recently told TVLine that Maggie had spent the three months between episodes 9 and 10 “digging deep, looking for souls, and maybe traveling a bit.” It really comes to a much better place than when we left in the fall finale. “This doesn’t apply to Gary, who has a recent promo show spending a lot of time sniffing his friends and punching Eric and … getting arrested in the first few episodes?

“I think you will soon realize that nobody thinks that he is doing things very well and he will have to face this music,” says Roday. “With all the members of this close-knit group of friends having mirrors held up by the others, Gary is no exception.”

He adds that Gary and Maggie’s first contact since they split up will be Thursday’s episode – but don’t hope for a tearful reunion. At least not yet.

“It’s a bit cumbersome,” he says, “and as uncomfortable as you’d probably expect.”

