It’s been so long since A Million checked things into Delilah’s father, Lenny. He appears to be a completely new person.

If Lenny shows up on Thursday (ABC, 10 / 9c), he will no longer be played by Gerald McRaney. According to TVLine, the CSI veterinarian Paul Guilfoyle has taken on the role.

We hear the rewrite happened because McRaney had a scheduling conflict that prevented him from returning to the ensemble drama.

Delilah’s father appeared for the first time in the first season of “Friday Night Dinner”, in which his missing memory – namely that he could not remember that his son-in-law was dead – tortured the new widow Delilah.

Guilfoyle played Jim Brass in the long-standing CBS procedure. His TV credits also include The Good Fight, Blindspot, Colony and The Morning Show. He is also known for his roles in films such as Primary Colors, Air Force One and L.A. Confidential.

According to the official summary for Thursday’s episode, “Daisy,” Delilah and Sophie will put their differences aside during a family emergency. Meanwhile, Rom and Regina meet with their potential birth mother and soon learn that she may be in great danger. Elsewhere, through a friend’s cancer remission party, Gary and Maggie are faced with some harsh truths about themselves, their relationship, and their future.