Two urgent events are happening in this week’s edition of A Million Little Things. Both events are a huge relief.

The first: Gary visits his mother, realizes that she is not the monster he imagined (although she is still a kind of garbage man), remembers that he has been a bitter Betty lately regarding everyone / everything was and starts to be nice with Maggie.

The second: Maggie finds out that Eric isn’t really beating her brother’s heart in his chest. And this scenario develops as you can imagine.

Marcia Gay Harden and Sutton Foster are also guest stars, and Rome eats a cocktail shrimp in the most astonishingly ball-like way ever. Read on for the highlights of “Guilty”.

DON’T YOU HAVE A HEART? | Let us first deal with Maggie’s crisis. When Eric doesn’t answer her calls, Mags comes to his apartment and realizes that he’s moving … and hasn’t told her. He talks about how he wants a fresh start and that it would be a good first step to leave the place he shared with Chloe. He also tells her about the lawsuit Gary discovered in the last episode: Chloe’s parents sue him and accuse him of her death.

An angry Maggie apologizes for kissing him and explains that it is difficult to have feelings for someone who is in possession of your loved one’s vital organ. Still, she claims, it felt like they were connected. “Am I wrong? Is it just me?”, She asks herself, but Eric sadly says no: He also felt something.

Then Maggie, nervously roaming the apartment, notices a framed photo of him, shirtless, taken on New Year’s Eve 2017. “Where’s your scar?” She asks, looking at him as if she had never seen him before. Eric tries to explain, but Maggie doesn’t want to hear it. She is in a hurry.

ERIC ADMISSION | Eric makes his way to Maggie’s apartment, but she won’t open the door for him. So he stands outside and tells her the truth. Yes, Chloe (the previously mentioned and delightful caregiver) was his fiancee, and yes, she was very badly injured in this motorcycle accident (which we saw in the flashback above). But she didn’t die then. But she had had a heart transplant six years ago, and Chad died that day. (Side note: I didn’t consider the time element there at all – thanks to everyone who pointed out my mistake in the comments.)

So Eric and Chloe were in the hospital the day Chad was brought in, but that was because they were waiting for a donor heart that they needed badly.

“The best day of my life was the worst day of yours,” he tells Maggie. And when the donor network contacted Chloe, Eric received the letter and developed a relationship with Maggie’s mother. Or, as Maggie puts it, “So you lied to her.” They both cry on opposite sides of their door when he tells her that “my feelings for you, our connection, that were real.” Then he leaves.

MAKE YOUR WAY | Meanwhile, Gary has reached the stage of “eating potato chops, lying on the couch, and watching bad legal thriller films.” Eddie, Delilah, Rome, and Regina approach his apartment in a spontaneous intervention: apparently he’s watching a movie called Quincy’s Lie so he can yell at the actress who plays the jury foreman … and this actress happens just be his mother, Alice. (Side note: Harden deliberately does some impressively bad acting in the film within the show, and it’s funny.)

Gary turns away from all worries, but Delilah doesn’t. “After a certain point, Gary, not everyone else is the problem. The problem is you,” she says softly but firmly. It works. “Do you think I don’t know?” He replies more hurt than anything else. She points out that he may not want to speak to his mother, but he has to – and oh, look at that, Alice is playing in one piece in Brooklyn!

When D suggests a quick trip to solve Gary’s mom problems, Rome is immediately on board: his friend as a producer, Jerry, has stolen his script and is making it into a movie, and Rome wants to talk to him about it quickly. On the way, Gary thinks that he hasn’t seen his mother in person since she left him at the age of 7. And this is proof that she only recognizes him when he addresses her after her matinee via the autograph line, he says his last name.

ALICE KINDA IS THE WORST | Gary and Alice retire to their dressing room, where she tries to explain how overwhelmed she felt as a 20-year-old young mother. He angrily asks why she never came back, but she says that she did: she watched him play hockey with a couple of friends and thought she would have destroyed his peace if she got out of the car, so she turned looked around and left. “I smiled with a couple of friends and that was enough to convince you that I didn’t need you?” He says incredulously. She apologizes and asks him to let her try again, perhaps starting dinner after her evening performance? Gary reluctantly agrees.

But when a big producer shows up, Alice asks if Gary will take a rain check so that she can persuade the Bigwig to show her show on Broadway. I can’t say what is grotesque selfish: the request or self-centered way she ignores how disappointed her son is in her actions. P.: Your piece is not the next Hamilton, Lady! Gary leaves and she hardly notices.

In the car, Gary realizes that his mother was always terrible and that it wasn’t his fault that she left the family. Then he apologizes for treating Delilah & Co. so badly. He is about to get out and go to his apartment when Maggie D calls.

A THAWING? | But instead of Delilah, it is Gary in the hallway when Maggie opens her apartment door. “How much did Delilah tell you?” She asks. “Enough,” he says with soft eyes. “I am sorry.”

They talk a little and Gary says he is sorry that he does not respond to their need to close (see also: The Whole Megillah with the Clairvoyant). Then Maggie asks him to go to dinner, but he pulls away and says he can’t stay. However, he adds that he could have handled himself better (“IN SO MANY WAYS”, I shout at my TV), then he leaves. After the door closes, he stops in the hall of Mags for a minute or two. That must mean something, right?

ROME’S REVENGE | Wondering what happens between Rome and Todd, the producer friend with whom he shared his screenplay? Todd begins to deny that he stole the work from Rome – even though he did it entirely – and then berates him for being an “idea” guy who never really does things. Based on something that Rome sees in the producer’s waiting room, he crashes Todd over dinner with the great actor he is trying to be in the film for.

Rome chews a cocktail shrimp picked from the seafood tower when he explains what happened by adding that he doesn’t mind because Todd can’t really steal Rome’s story because it’s Rome’s story. Later, the big deal leading man (hi, Be Mary JaneBritt!) Calls Rome and says that he is interested in the original version of the script – and that he might want to produce the film too.

And while everyone is in New York, Regina has lunch with her mother to tell her about Rome and Regina’s adoption decision. Her mother is unusually happy about it … until Regina starts talking about wanting to adopt a child who looks like her and Rome. The expectant grandma is annoyed by it and interprets it as if she had done a terrible job as a kindergarten teacher from Regina, who admits that her mixed legacy meant that she never felt as if she would fit anywhere. Later Regina’s mother apologizes that she pretended not to be a problem for her daughter and they hug.

Now it’s your turn. What do you think of the episode? Sound out in the comments!

