Eric, you music shop-obsessed bastard with a smooth chest.

As we learned in A Million Little Things this week, you’ve been lying to Maggie and her mother since you first met her. You never got her brother’s heart. It actually looks like you’ve never had surgery of this type since you have absolutely no scar that damages your torso (which we saw briefly when you took off your shirt at the end of the episode).

Maggie doesn’t know the truth yet – hell, we don’t know the truth yet – but it’s safe to say that you’re not exactly who you said you were all the time. And that’s just not …

Oh, waaaaaaa a minute. At second glance, this could make you an even better candidate to join the Friends of Jon. Because if there’s one thing these Bostonians love, it’s secrets that finally see the light of day and then tear the group of friends apart. I understand what you’re doing, buddy. This is an aggressive but clever move! Go on.

Do you think the first heart is not broken? | It’s three months after everything that happened in the previous episode. So how about a little check-in? Charlie spends a few nights with Eddie and Katherine, which is very funny because she is teething. Sophie is still very angry with her mother and Eddie. She also works in the restaurant to pay for the damage she has done to his guitars. Gary is ugly with so many random women that he needs to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases. (“So, my penis won’t fall off?” He asks when these tests are clear. Fine.) Rom and Regina are in the middle of the adoption process. And Maggie, whose hair has grown back into a cute elf cut, has been traveling for a while and is now about to enter the world of online dating.

Let’s start there. She and Eric are sitting at a coffee bar and building up their online profile. They agree that “being physically vulnerable to a new person is not easy,” as Maggie puts it. Their jokes are so flirtatious that the barista suggests they should meet. “No, he has my brother’s heart,” Maggie says awkwardly, making the woman think that Eric sees Maggie’s siblings. The rest of the conversation is so cumbersome that Mags and Eric stumble over themselves to deny a relationship, which of course means they’re headed for something, right?

Maggie is later at home and writes about life after loss when she pauses to explore her dating app. When she sees Gary’s profile there, she throws the phone. In the meantime, when Gary is not meeting someone, he helps prepare for the large-scale production of grease. But to be clear, he’s also having fun with one of Daniel’s teachers outside of the curriculum.

When Danny catches Gary in an intimate hug in a classroom, he’s crazy. “Why are you kissing my social teacher?” He asks. “Because your Spanish teacher is married,” jokes Gary, but Danny doesn’t. He is particularly stressed about kissing the girl Sandy plays during the show, and he has never had a kiss of his own. “It’s a big deal,” he says, “and I wish it was with someone I care about.”

TRUE PAIN | Rome and Regina meet with a social worker (hi, Claws’ Niecy Nash!) Who tells them that everything looks good so far with their adoption application. And when Rome begins to worry about the medical records they need to present, Regina assures him that she has left out the part about his mental health problems over the past year. But that makes Rome think that she is ashamed of what he went through.

Finally, Rome gently confronts his wife after talking to his therapist. “I want this baby more than anything, but I can’t think that my first act as a father is a lie,” he says. She later understands and explains that although she sometimes fears that his depression will return, she has revised her medical history on the forms to reflect the truth. Does anyone else fear that the revision – although the right thing – will let them down?

YOU ARE THE ONE WHO I WANT | The opening night of Grease rolls around and everyone is there. Sophie makes it clear that she doesn’t want to be near her mother. Similarly, Gary doesn’t want to be near Maggie either … but they still end up next to each other in the audience.

During the break he manages to suppress a compliment – “Your hair looks good” – but here the courtesies stop. You both have the impression that the other person initiated the separation. She notes that he looks tired and stressed, a concern that he quickly dismisses. “You no longer get an opinion on how I live my life, Maggie,” he spat. She quietly replies that she had hoped that he would change his mind about leaving her, but she no longer feels that way.

While all of this is going on, Danny uses his downtime during “Hopelessly Devoted to You” to address Elliot right backstage. “You really hurt my feelings,” Danny tells his crush and complains again that he will have his first kiss in front of an audience full of people. So Elliot solves the problem by kissing him right there. It is sweet.

road rage | After the show, Sophie tears up her mother and Eddie in the school hallway. But Delilah is tired of her daughter’s explanation that she killed Jon. D says her husband has committed suicide, “and you can hate me what you want, but I won’t let you blame me for it.” We spend the night in Rome and with Regina.

Gary is shocked to see Maggie both on the show and in the dating app when he goes home. He continues to fight as the driver stops and gets out of the vehicle, but Gary closes when he realizes the other man has a gun. The guy points to him, but ultimately does nothing. As he drives off, it takes Gary a moment to pull himself together.

Eddie and Katherine end the evening by telling Theo about Eddie’s sister Lindsay, who Eddie contacted after Charlie was born. “Theo now has a sister and that reminded me of mine,” he explains at the beginning of the lesson. However, Katherine doesn’t want to have anything to do with her mother-in-law because she is an alcoholic like Eddie and the two of them are dangerously addicted. Unfortunately, he agrees. When you tell Theo something about the aunt he never sees, you admit that she has an alcohol problem. “The truth is, I have the same problem,” says Eddie. Theo immediately tells his father that he is proud of him, which has brought him to tears.

EALGLATTER GANGSTER | Do you remember my outrage at Eric? Here’s why. He and Maggie run, but she is still upset about Gary when they come back. So upset that she didn’t notice how weird Eric gets every time she mentions his scar. They start talking about dating again, which leads him to tell her that he hasn’t been with anyone since Chloe’s death. And then they get closer until they kiss.

It starts to turn into something when Eric pulls away and Maggie sneaks out of the apartment, embarrassed. (Side note: Allison Miller’s wild “Trying to forget how red my face is! Talk soon!” Makes me laugh.) However, as soon as she leaves, Eric takes off his sweaty shirt … and he has no scar. At least he has common sense to look sad about this turn?

Now it’s your turn. What do you think of the episode? Did you guess Eric’s secret? Sound out in the comments!

