Maggie’s men participate!

The episode of A Million Little Things (ABC, 10 / 9c) this Thursday will see an argument between Dr. Bloom’s former boyfriend Gary and her complicated current crush include Eric. As you can see in the following exclusive photos, this is not a friendly visit.

“I think Gary has always felt that something was wrong with Eric,” series star James Roday told TVLine. “Even if he and Maggie are no longer together, he doesn’t want Maggie to do anything bad. He cares about her very deeply … He still protects her. Also: He doesn’t trust the guy.”

At the end of the winter premiere, viewers saw that Eric had no scar on his chest, indicating that he was not the recipient of Maggie’s brother’s heart, as if he had made everyone believe. However, it is unclear whether Gary knows this trick in this scene.

Roday points out that Gary is not doing well either, and Eric’s investigation is a welcome distraction from his grief. “There is no better time to rummage through an episode of television and spread toxic masculinity than to hurt yourself because of a breakup,” he jokes.

Read the photos from the episode entitled “We are the Howards” below. Then click on the comments: What do you think is Eric’s real business?

