When Craig Cogswell saw Justin Lintott’s garage go up in flames, his first thought was that his neighbor was in the building.

Regardless of his own safety, Timaru’s Cogswell made his way into the inferno to find Lintott, who had come back from a morning drink but had been made aware of the fire on his cell phone.

After the fire on Wednesday morning, Lintott described his neighbor as a hero who cleaned out the garage in St. George St., where he does electrical, mechanical and laptop repairs.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Justin Lintott says he lost $ 100,000 worth of tools and equipment in the blaze last Wednesday morning.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to him. I am almost embarrassed to try to say thank you because thank you is not enough,” Lintott said to Stuff.

“It’s not something a box of beer can do.”

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

An explosion during the inferno in Justin Lintott’s garage blew a hole through his roof, decimating the rest of his structure.

Lintott said he charged a battery in the garage and, after not being able to sleep, went to the gas station to buy a drink.

“I literally used it (the charger) a thousand times before, plugged it in and it chooses the setting,” said Lintott.

“When I came back there was an explosion and the roof was partially open. It didn’t take any time at all.”

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Despite the loss of around $ 100,000 in equipment and tools, Justin Lintott believes he was lucky to escape the damage and have a neighbor like Craig Cogswell.

Lintott said that because he was not in the house when the garage went up in flames, his neighbor Cogswell and partner assumed he was in the burning building.

Cogswell made his way to find Lintott.

“It was a chemical fire, so it must have been 700 degrees Celsius plus melting alloy,” said Lintott.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Justin Lintott believes his neighbor Craig Cogswell (left) is a hero who has stormed into his burning workshop because he believes Justin is there.

“He opened it (the garage door), put a towel around his head and tried to find me.”

Lintott said he was eternally grateful to his neighbor for his selfless act.

Cogswell quickly downplayed his hero status, saying that he had only done what a neighbor had done. He didn’t think about the heat when he tried to find his Lintott.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

The aftermath of the fire at Justin Lintott last Wednesday morning, which was caused by a defective charger.

“Fortunately it was raining and there was laundry on the wet line so I packed some of it on the way to wrap my hands and head.

“I entered and couldn’t see anyone.

“I was relieved when I couldn’t find him. I didn’t have to go any further.”

The 65-year-old said the “real heroes” were the firefighters who took care of the flames and put them out.

The garage has a pit in the middle into which two firefighters fell.

“They are the guys who are the heroes. I was just looking for my neighbor. I would like to think that someone is looking for me in the same situation.”

Steve Greenyer, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) commander for Mid-South Canterbury, said the firefighters had just completed their training.

“They were initially told that someone was there, so they went in,” he said.

“They did what they were trained to do. When a life is in danger, they take a calculated risk to save it.”

Greenyer said the firefighters hadn’t been injured by falling in the garage.

“They were not injured, but covered with oily water.

Lintott, a former truck driver, has chosen to work full-time from home this year after repairs have been a hobby in the past.

He said he was uninsured and the flame damage was about $ 100,000.

“When it came to the tools, everything was there. Overall, there would have been $ 100,000 worth of damage and losses.”