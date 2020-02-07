LOS ANGELES – Former chief of a Newport Beach-based bond management company was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday in Boston for paying $ 850,000 in bribes to try to admit his children to the USC and other elite schools as alleged athletes ,

The 62-year-old Douglas Hodge received the longest prison sentence of all 14 parents convicted of fraud and money laundering in the nationwide bribery scandal, in which wealthy parents paid for their children to be admitted as sports recruits to top universities, although they never had experience in the sports for which they were recruited. In other cases, the parents paid for the results of their children’s entrance exams to be checked.

In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. district judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered Hodge to pay a $ 750,000 fine, 500 hours of community service, and two years of release under supervision.

The Laguna Beach-based – former CEO of the Pacific Investment Management Company, also known as PIMCO – pleaded guilty to a federal court in Boston in October for an indictment that accused him of conspiracy over mail and wire fraud, as well as mail and Wire had been charged with honest fraud and a money laundering conspiracy.

As of 2012, Hodge has partnered with Newport Beach businessman William “Rick” Singer, and others to pay bribes so that his younger daughter can be admitted to the university as a supposed soccer recruit and his son as a supposed soccer recruit.

In addition, two of Hodge’s children were admitted to Georgetown University as fake tennis recruits, and, according to prosecutors, Hodge tried to bring a fifth child to Loyola Marymount University with bribes.

Singer, who ran a for-profit college consulting firm called The Edge College & Career Network, also known as the Key, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government’s investigation.

Dozens of parents and college sports coaches were involved in the scandal involving 52 defendants. Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman was released on October 25 from a low-security prison camp in Northern California. She was sentenced to a 14-day prison term for paying for an examiner to correct her daughter’s answers to a college entrance exam.

The 57-year-old Huffman was sentenced to prison in September. She was also ordered to spend a year on the supervised release, a fine of $ 30,000, and 250 hours of community service. The actress “Desperate Housewives” was the first mother to be convicted of widespread college admissions, an investigation known as “Varsity Blues,” in connection with the fraud scandal.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guiltless to the federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering in the scandal.

