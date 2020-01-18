advertisement

“I love riding a horse that runs.”

David Tepper tells CNBC

Perhaps David Tepper will ride his horse as he uncouples himself from the lyrics to the viral song “Old Town Road” until he can no longer.

This is essentially the sentiment that the founder of the Appaloosa Management hedge fund sent to CNBC on Friday.

Tepper told network anchor Joe Kernen that it “took a long time and will continue to do so”.

The US stock market saw an almost continuous attack on records, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average highlighted

DJIA, + 0.17%

A milestone for the first time over 29,000 and the S & P 500

SPX, + 0.39%

Reaches his own landmark just above the psychological number of 3,300 laps and invests in the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.34%

Maybe they have 10,000 in their sights.

The rise in equities has worried investors primarily because the markets already had an excellent result in 2019 and further gains, although possible, are likely to be more subdued than the current start for major indices in the third week of 2020.

In addition, the U.S. economic expansion is in its eleventh year of existence. Experts and statisticians argue that the expansion and recovery for the markets cannot last forever.

The Dow ended 2019 with an increase of 22.3%, its best year since 2017, while the S & P 500 had its best year since 2013 with an increase of 28.9%. The Nasdaq posted its highest annual performance in six years after seeing a 35.2% increase last year.

So far, the Dow and S & P 500 have increased by 2.9% each in January and the Nasdaq Composite by more than 4.5% in the first three weeks of the year.

The gains have even led a well-known professor of finance at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania to fear that investors could “throw the risk into the wind”.

Tepper’s bull thesis seems to correspond to the Wall Street investment mantra: don’t fight the tape.

He tells CNBC that “at some point the market will reach a level where I will slow the horse down and eventually get out.”

When is this point? Nobody really knows.

Optimists have indicated a partial dissolution of China-USA. Trade tensions, but also many bullish investors, are nervous about big profits in an election year that could bring surprises, including the possibility that business-friendly President Trump will lose to a progressive democratic candidate.

Making predictions for Wall Street is not the norm for Tepper, who as an investment manager plays a subordinate role.

Tepper was probably best known for his concentrated bets on the financial system during the 2007/09 financial crisis, when he cited the Federal Reserve’s emergency brake as a reason for holding run-down bank stocks.

Tepper’s net worth was estimated by Forbes at $ 12 billion, making him the fifth richest hedge fund manager in the world. Tepper was also an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Since buying the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers, Tepper has withdrawn further from Wall Street. As early as May, he reportedly started transforming his hedge fund company into a family office.

Appaloosa Management LP has had an average annual return of 25% since its inception in 1993. The fund is regularly among the top performers of all time.

