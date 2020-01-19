advertisement

MARKETWATCH FRONT SIDE

David Tepper will drive his horse to Old Town Road until he can no longer. See the whole story.

Netflix earnings are likely to make themselves felt through new streaming competitors and prepare others

Netflix Inc. survived the first wave of a competitive attack late last year, and Tuesday’s financial results will show how it was affected and what to expect if it anticipates a second wave in the spring. See the whole story.

The “best job in America” ​​pays $ 105,000 – and you’ve probably never heard of it

“Due to the tough competition to recruit and retain this talent, more and more companies are investing in the experience of their employees at work,” said Amanda Stansell, Senior Economic Research Analyst at Glassdoor. See the whole story.

advertisement

Jumbo mortgages are tormenting the property market and it could be really scary

Lenders, mortgage service providers, investors and homeowners should be prepared for difficulties in the mortgage market, writes Keith Jurow. See the whole story.

Afraid of sky-high stock valuations? These “dividend aristocrats” have yields above 3%

The group is known as an investment in growth, but also offers stable income. See the whole story.

PERSONAL FINANCE FROM MARKETWATCH

“I own the house and am ready to give it to him and go out with my small pension fund.” See the whole story.

advertisement