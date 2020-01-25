A man was arrested at the Blackley house when neighbors reported that the police had removed coffins from the property

advertisement

A man was arrested in a house in Blackley when neighbors saw the police remove a number of coffins from the property.

Officers were called to Capricorn Street on Friday evening to report suspicious circumstances.

advertisement

A man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of fraud and remains in custody.

A funeral home that is registered in the house is listed online.

The police have released no further details about the nature of the investigation.

The neighbors reported that a number of coffins were removed from the property and placed in a private ambulance.

The Manchester Evening News footage shows two coffins being thrown out of the house on Saturday afternoon.

The police scene on Capricorn Road

(Image: Joel Goodman)

A police car guarded the front of the property on Saturday evening while detectives continued their investigation.

A number of plainclothes officers ransacked the house all afternoon.

A hearse can be seen in the driveway, which is partially covered with a tarp.

Local residents say a private ambulance parked in front of the house was taken away by the police.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “The police were called on Friday evening at 8:45 p.m. for suspicious circumstances.

“Officials took a man in his 50s on suspicion of fraud and arrested him.

“He remains in police custody.

“There is still a cordon.”

advertisement