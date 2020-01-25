A man burned in an accident says he's the first African American to have a face transplant

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles man who was badly burned in an accident has successfully had a face transplant. He was the oldest person and the first African American to have a face transplant.

Robert Chelsea, 68, said he is recovering after a successful and extensive 16-hour operation that he underwent in a Boston hospital in July, according to the KTLA.

“After more than 30 operations, three years of testing, physical and psychological exams, and a long wait for a donor, Chelsea underwent a 16-hour full-face transplant last July at Brigham and Women’s Hospital,” said a Die GoFundMe page was created to collect donations for the process.

advertisement

He is still getting used to another man’s face when he looks in the mirror, he said, and feels like he’s wearing a mask.

“I am inside, but outside I try to get used to this new person,” said Chelsea. “I recognize this face. I accept this face. I appreciate this face.”

Chelsea is still healing and struggling with functionality. The doctors told him that it can take up to six months before he recovers and has a feeling on his face again.

“I see another man and I have grown to deal with it and now I agree,” said his daughter Ebony. “But when I first saw it, I was a little upset.”

Chelsea drove home from church in 2013 when his car was overheated, so according to the GoFundMe site, he drove to the side of the freeway. While waiting for the breakdown service, a drunk driver crashed into his car and detonated it on impact. According to the website, Chelsea suffered third degree burns on over 50% of his body.

He said he planned to return to Boston in March to go to the doctor again.

He pays for the expensive medical co-payments, care, travel to and from Boston and the daily cost of living through financial support from GoFundMe, the website says.

“Although his new face suits him fairly well, there is a constant risk of graft rejection. He will have to take anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life,” the side says.

On June 23, over $ 85,000 was raised.

Chelsea hopes his story will inspire people to become organ donors.

“This is a new day, a new opportunity … This trip is worth it,” he said.

,

advertisement