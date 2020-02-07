As a self-described “hopeless romantic”, Abby Anderson returns to one of her favorite topics in her sweet and simple new ballad “I will still love you” – love. The song reflects all the ways that time can change a relationship and all the ups and downs that life can do to a couple in love. Through all of this, Anderson explains in the song, she will still love her partner.

“Oh, we will laugh, we will cry / We will fight, oh, but we will live / Maybe have a few children,” she sings. “Whatever happens, I promise you …”

In collaboration with Jordan Minton and Josh Kerr – the latter also produced the song – “I will still love you” conveys a fitting message for Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner from the release of the song on Friday (Feb. 7)

“I know – it’s Valentine’s Day, a love song, really shocking,” the singer laughs at The Boot. “But it’s just that I once heard a quote that said, ‘If you want to stay young, stay in love.’ And I love love … So I like to write about it. “

It will come as no surprise that the inspiration for Anderson’s new love ballad is her real friend, who also served as a muse for another hymn: 2019’s “Good Lord”.

“It’s about my friend and I just think he’s the best in the world,” the singer continues. “He’s the ‘good sir’ boy too. I told him he must break my heart or do something that bothers me so that I stop writing all these love songs. But I don’t think that will happen soon.”

Despite her preference for love songs, Anderson ensures that her songwriting also gets a healthy dose of self-confidence: In October, she dropped the separation hymn “Flowers”.

