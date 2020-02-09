HOLLYWOOD – As soon as all awards have been given and speeches have been given, the most elegant and star-studded party of the year begins: the annual Governors Ball of the Oscars.

Thanks to the work of 200 technicians over 10 days, a 28,000 square meter blank canvas was transformed into the backdrop for the event. A dazzling ceiling installation made of 2,000 parts hovers over the room.

The focus of the ball is always on dozens of dishes prepared by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck – enough to feel the 1,600 guests at the after-party.

This year, the menu he and his staff have created will be 70% vegetable. For dessert, there are 43 options … 35 vegan.

“I saw this film called ‘Parasite’ and, as you know, cooked with the Koreans, so I made a vegan Korean pizza with spicy vegetables on top, without cheese. It’s so good, I think I will put it on the table menu at Spago, “said Puck.

On the music front, musical performances by Questlove and DJ Kiss as well as DJ M.O.S. are on tap.

At the end of the evening, everyone present will go home with chocolate in the form of an Oscar statue.

