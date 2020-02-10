America’s Got Talent: The Champions called back their last 10 acts on Monday to win the last super fans. What followed was a two-hour marathon of determination, incredible skill … and whatever Boogie Storm and Hans were doing up there.

Season two winners will be announced next Monday (NBC, 8 / 7c). So let’s break down each final performance to find out which have the best chance of winning the title of “World Champion”:

ALEXA LAUENBURGER | Let’s hear it for the dogs! With these jumping and dancing wonders, Simon Cowell grinned like an idiot throughout the routine, which was appropriate for Nicki Minaj’s “spaceships”. (They should fly too.) And when it comes to great results, you really can’t be much bigger than a pure dog konga. Bravo.

DUO TRANSCEND | These hot, fearless acrobats were determined to impress their little son – and Cowell, who recently ordered them to improve their game – and caused everyone to flinch with joy as they served their most nerve-wracking trapeze routine so far. For the record, these two + blindfolds – a net = a very stressful situation!

ANGELINA JORDAN | This Norwegian angel returned to the AGT stage with another ethereal interpretation of a classic rock song and this time blessed us with a breathtaking cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. The judges can still remind us that she is only 13 years old, but I refuse to believe it. Observe:

BOOGIE STORM | Given their controversial path to the finals – Cowell, as you can remember, stole Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer to send them through – these guys had a lot to prove tonight. And while the audience ate delighted screams every second of the performance, I have to side with Mandel. (“I don’t understand. The dancing is not fantastic and there is no message.”) Regarding Cowell’s attempt to explain that the message is “hope” because these dancers flew millions of kilometers to participate, I have just one question: does he think that’s real storm troopers ?!

SILHOUETTES | The tears of the week came courtesy of Silhouettes, whose routine told the beautiful story of a community that came together to help a poor family return to their homes after the eviction. In the end, Heidi Klum even burst into tears. (No wonder Cowell wasn’t touched. In fact, ironically, he was the only judge who couldn’t say that the silhouettes express “friendliness” with their bodies.)

HANS | Like a joke that we let go on for far too long, Hans returned to the finale with another loud, glittering, inconspicuous performance and this time turned to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to be inspired. If this show was called “America’s Got Confidence”, I would now declare Hans the winner. But it’s just not that way. Cowell correctly identified the experience as “torture,” which was actually quite generous.

TYLER BUTLER FIGUEROA | Then came this wonderful palate cleaner, the exact opposite of a Hans performance – just a 12-year-old boy with a violin who gave us a breathtaking, stripped-down reproduction of “Hallelujah”. No tricks. No gimmicks. No backup dancers. Talent only.

V. UNBEATABLE | Some acts are so energetic and intense that you get tired of just looking at them. V. Unbeatable’s bicycle routine for the finals definitely falls into this category. How physics? Heavy? What are these?

MARCELITO POMOY | Greetings to the King of Music! After enchanting us with one-man interpretations of classic duets like “The Prayer” and “Time to Say Goodbye”, Pomoy released the big weapons for the finale on Monday: “Beauty and the Beast”. As always, Pomoy’s appearance was perfection. Somewhere Celine Dion nods her head in agreement. Observe:

SANDOU TRIO RUSSIAN BAR | Of course, AGT saved the most fiery act for the last time – and I mean that literally. As if balancing over a bed of burning spikes wasn’t enough, the trio topped themselves by setting the bar on fire too!

OK, now that we've seen what the last 10 acts this season have to offer, are you getting your hypothetical voice?