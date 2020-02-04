Advertisement

Apparently stuck in NBA purgatory, the Pistons have certainly made a lot of movement to try to move their team in the right direction. You will find below each transaction made by the team during the calendar year 2019, as well as an update on each player involved in these movements.

February 6

SF / SG piston trade Reggie Bullock to the the Los Angeles Lakers for SG Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a 2021 draft pick in the second round

After the exchange, Bullock played 19 games with the Lakers. He averaged 9.3 points and 27 minutes per game. After the season, he was allowed to walk and ended up signing a two-year pact with the New york knicks.

Mykhailiuk, on the other hand, was rarely used last season with Detroit. He only played three games, where he averaged just two points per game. This season, however, he clocked in 44 games, averaging 8.7 per game.

February 7

As part of an exchange with three teams, the Pistons exchanged SF / PF Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans pelicans, while receiving PF / C Tuna maker of Milwaukee Bucks.

Johnson, a former lottery pick, played the first three years of his career with the Pistons. In his 267 games with the team, he averaged seven points per game. After the exchange, he played 18 games with the Pelicans. He has since signed a $ 7,427,150 two-year contract with Toronto Raptors.

Maker, who was drafted 10th overall by the Bucks in 2016, also struggles to keep up with the hype of his draft position. For his career, he averaged just 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. In just his time with the Pistons (76 games), those numbers add up to 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He is currently in the last year of his contract.

June 20

Trade in PF / C pistons Jon Leuer at Milwaukee Bucks for SF Kevin Porter Jr and SF / SG Tony Snell.

Leuer, who made waves by signing a $ 41 million, four-year contract with the Pistons before 2016-2017, had a season with Detroit where he averaged more than 10 points per game. Although he never averaged more than 8.5 points per game in a season before coming to Detroit, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in his first year with the team. Injuries hindered the rest of his time in Detroit.

Porter Jr never played an NBA game with the Pistons, and hadn’t even made his NBA debut until this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Snell, who had played three seasons with the Bucks and the Chicago bulls, averaged eight points and 26.8 minutes per game in his first season with the Pistons.

June 21st

Pistons acquires PG Jordan Bone of Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash consideration and a choice of conditional second round in 2024.

Bone has played in six games with the Pistons this year, while spending most of the season with their G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Walk.

June 26

Pistons trade SF Kevin Porter Jr to Cleveland Cavaliers for second round pick pick in 2020 (via Utah), second round pick pick in 2021 (via Portland), second round pick pick in 2023 (via Portland) and a second round draft in 2024 choose (via Miami).

Porter never ended up playing a game for the Pistons, but has played 39 games with Cleveland this season.

SF piston trade Isaiah Roby, a second round choice in 2020 (via Utah) and a second round choice in 2021 (via Portland) at Dallas Mavericks for G / F Deividas Sirvydis.

Roby, who was selected to 45th in the Pistons in 2019, has never played a game for the team. Following other moves, he recently made his NBA debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sirvydis, who is only 19, still plays in his native country, Lithuania.

