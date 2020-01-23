A look back at Roger Miller's 11 victories in 2 years

advertisement

One of the more impressive sights in the Country Music Hall of Fame is the cluster of 11 Grammy Awards attributed to Roger Miller, the first nationwide act to shake the scene with the award show as a crossover star. The artist won all 11 in just two years (1965 and 1966), based on his critical and commercial hits ‘Dang Me’ and ‘King of the Road’.

Prior to Miller’s run of Grammy Awards success, country singers competed with popular folk artists for just one price: Best Country & Western Single. Winners of the only country-specific trophy in the all-genre awards show’s first six years include legends (Johnny Horton, Marty Robbins, Jimmy Dean and Bobby Bare) and a few less likely selections (the Kingston Trio and Burl Ives). In 1965, however, the number of country-oriented Grammy Awards categories was broadened with the introduction of the short-lived Best New Country & Western Artist trophy, that year won by Miller and redistributed only once to the Statler Brothers, in ’66.

Other awards that debuted in 1965 were the long-running category Best Country & Western Vocal Performance – Male (the Recording Academy dropped the gender qualification in 2012) and the still active categories Best Country & Western Album and Best Country & Western Song. Miller won the four new prizes and the already existing prize with his single “Dang Me” and the album from which it came, Dang Me / Chug a Lug, with which he took a total of five trophies home.

advertisement

A year after Miller dominated the categories created with male country singers in mind, he set the standard for historic Grammy Awards exposures by putting six wins together in an amazing nine nominations. Miller’s crossover hit “King of the Road” won the artist his second consecutive trophies for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance – Male, Best Country & Western Single and Best Country & Western Song. He also regained the Best Country & Western Album trophy with The Return of Roger Miller.

For Miller, it was an achievement in itself to maintain the praise of the Recording Academy in the same year in which Eddy Arnold cut his own version of Hank Cochran’s “Make the World Go Away”. But his historic achievement was more about setting a pop-crossover precedent than winning prizes reserved for country stars. In fact, “King of the Road” beat the Beatles “Yesterday” for Best Contemporary (R&R) Single and Best Contemporary (R&R) Vocal Performance – Male. Before 1966, only Chet Atkins had come close to taking a Grammy trophy from these rock-dominated categories back to Nashville.

“King of the Road” received three additional nominations – Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Vocal Performance – Male – which Miller further legitimized as a highly acclaimed and commercially viable artist. And if that is not enough evidence that ‘King of the Road’ dominated, the prize for Best Country Vocal Performance – 1966 went to ‘Queen of the House’, a Jody Miller (no relation) answer number that recorded new words from Mary Taylor to Roger Miller’s famous backing track.

Every Grammy Awards Best country album winner ever

Miller’s historic two-year series of Grammy Awards wins formed the basis for the more pop-friendly Glen Campbell to win four prizes in 1968 and claim the coveted Album of the Year prize in ’69 for By the Time I Get to Phoenix. For country artists, only Campbell’s success and the five-Grammy version of the Dixie Chicks in 2008 came close to the regular awards Miller earned with two simplistic story songs.

The cross-genre dominance of “King of the Road” at the Grammy Awards plays a greater role in Grammy’s history than simply giving more mainstream credibility to country music. Six wins in a year set the bar high for some of the largest pop icons of the past 50 years; only Michael Jackson (eight in 1984) and Santana (eight in 2000) managed to win more in one year. The short list of others to win six in one night is a cultural who’s who: Paul Simon (1971), Quincy Jones (1991), Eric Clapton (1993), Beyonce (2010), Adele (2012) and Bruno Mars ( 2018)).

More than 50 years after Miller’s big nights, his Grammy Awards count seems to be small beans compared to the absurd standards for album sales and world travel routes from the 90s. No other country music game changer, including Garth Brooks himself, waved more Grammy voters over a two-year period.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

.

advertisement