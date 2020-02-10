Allan Hunter

February 10, 2020

Dark and engaging, but somewhat demanding portrait of Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s student life

Jean-Paul Civeyrac ‘A Paris Education’ (Mes Provinciales) may be based in the present, but feels filled with nostalgia for the French New Wave. Shot in black and white, he follows the beginnings of an aspiring author who leaves Lyon to attend the film school in Paris. It is a film François Truffaut could have made. The passionate engagement with aesthetics and artistic integrity as well as the intense seesawing between certainty and uncertainty paint a convincing portrait of student life. Everyone is struggling to find out who he is and what he could achieve.

Étienne (Andranic Manet) is not sure where his talent could be. He travels to Paris with the fear of an explorer on a space journey. He promises his parents that he will keep in touch and assures his girlfriend that he will never forget them. His cautious appetite for change goes hand in hand with the impossible hope that everything will stay the same.

A Paris Education is a meandering, melancholy work in which you have to indulge in a world in which serious students quote Pascal and Novalis, sing Erik Satie’s texts, trace the connections between Chekhov and Naruse, or weary lines like “There are Days, in for whom human misery makes breathing difficult. ‘Nobody here is overly concerned about social media popularity contests or the latest antics on Love Island.

It is undoubtedly presumptuous, but also engaging when we observe the forces that shape Etienne and his future. Relationships flourish and falter. Scripts are written, films are made, setbacks are caught. Étienne is beaten by activist Annabelle (Sophie Verbeeck) and seduced by Mathias (Corentin Fila), a charismatic charmer who apparently found out everything. The end result is a dark, fascinating portrait of a young life with a feeling of endless possibilities.

Limited release from February 14th

A Parisian education



2018

France

2h 17min

Directed by: Jean-Paul Civeyrac

Jean-Paul Civeyrac Occupation: Andranic Manet, Diane Rouxel, Jenna Thiam

A young man moves to Paris to study cinema.