(Photo by Adam Bow / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The XFL is officially back on Saturday.

Eight teams scattered across the country will compete against each other in a 10-week season.

And while Arizona technically has no dog in the fight – no XFL team – there are some familiar faces from the state across the league.

Here is a list of the state’s former college players (ASU, Arizona, NAU) and the Cardinals who occupy the XFL field:

Former Arizona Cardinals

QB Chad Kanoff (L.A. Wildcats)

CB Harlan Miller (L.A. Wildcats)

QB Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay Vipers)

WR Jalen Tolliver (Tampa Bay Vipers)

WR Rashad Ross (D.C. Defenders) *

WR Malachi Dupree (D.C. Defenders)

OL Dorian Johnson (DC defender)

DL Suipeli Anau (DC defender) *

LB Scooby Wright (DC defender) *

WR Carlton Agudosi (St. Louis Battlehawks)

S Harold Jones-Quartey (St. Louis Battlehawks)

OL Josh Allen (Dallas Renegades)

OL Brant Weiss (New York Guardians)

K Matt McCrane (New York Guardians)

DL Pasoni Tasini (Seattle Dragons)

DE Praise Martin-Oguike (Seattle Dragons)

LB Edmond Robinson (Houston Roughnecks)

CB Deatrick Nichols (Houston Roughnecks)

The defenders have most of the former cardinals five, while six others have two players each.

* – Former cardinal and university athlete from Arizona

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

WR Rashad Ross (Defender)

LB Carl Bradford (Raubein)

CB Robert Nelson (Battlehawks)

DT Will Sutton (kite)

ARIZONA WILDCATS

LB Scooby Wright (Defender)

OT Lene Maiava (wild cats)

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

DT Siupeli Anau (Defender)

S Wesley Sutton (Guardian)

A total of 35 players come from the Pac-12. Oregon State was the strongest school among seven players.

LSU and Auburn completed all schools with 10 players each.

So, with no team from Arizona, but many former athletes from the US state. Who are you rooting this season?

