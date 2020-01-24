A look at the first half of the season

advertisement

Head coach Rick Tocchet of the Arizona Coyotes looks over the bench during the NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Gila River Arena on November 21, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Maple Leafs defeated the Coyotes 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Having the Arizona Coyotes in a tight playoff race could be the best place to find out how each Pacific Division team is doing, in statistics, not in the rankings.

On the all-star weekend, which starts the skills competition on Friday, the Pacific Division has five teams that are separated by only one point. These include the coyotes, which are fourth with 57 points but leave a win behind with 59 points, which is good for first place. It is so tight.

“This break is a good time for our players and our organization, and now things are going downhill,” head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters Thursday at the All-Star Media Day in St. Louis.

“Thirty-one games left, it’s just going downhill. We have some people that I think will understand that it will be more difficult. It will be very difficult. They think that (before it was difficult), now it really is heavy. This is the taste they need to climb the ladder. ”

Do the coyotes have what it takes? The NHL is intensifying the final stretch, and this ramp-up could change the way things slide. Here’s how the Coyotes have done in 51 games of the season so far:

THE BASICS

The Coyotes with 2.76 goals per game only occupy 22nd place in the NHL, but only give up 2.65 goals per game. This is the fifth best in the league. This corresponds to a goal difference of +8, the second best in the division (Vancouver: +13).

INDIVIDUAL SERVICES

The Coyotes have one of the highest player numbers in the league this season with double-digit goals. Arizona has seven players with more than 10 goals a year, which is equivalent to the fifth most in the league. You’d be eight if you count Taylor Hall (who scored some of these goals in New Jersey), and that would be the same for most in the league. In other words, they spread wealth.

Carl Soderberg leads the team in shooting percent (16.3%). Conor Garland is still leading with 16 goals, despite being the worst player on the team per CapFriendly. Nick Schmaltz, who also excludes Hall, leads the team in both assists (28) and points (35). The latter is the fourth lowest score in the league among players who lead their team in points. that others are close and not everyone has played the same number of games).

Jakob Chychrun’s 10 goals lead all defenders of the Pacific Division and are ninth in the league among defenders.

AIM

Darcy Kuemper scored the second-best-above-average goals (GSAA) in the NHL break before the All-Star win, just behind Dallas Ben Bishop. He’s been on the road for a lower body injury lately, but his expected return in the near future would obviously be a boost for a Coyotes team, who suffered five out of six defeats during the break.

As a team, Arizona has the sixth best save percentage in the NHL. Apart from Kuemper, Antti Raanta (0.912 SV% this year) and Adin Hill (nine games) spent most of these minutes.

SPECIAL TEAMS ARE OK

The Coyotes had the third-best penalty shootout in the league last year at 85.0%. This year, the PK rate of 81.8% in the NHL is in 13th place. This is still completely feasible, but it is a step back from what they were a year ago.

The opposite is true of the power game, although it is still only the middle of the crowd. Arizona’s 20.6 percent Powerplay ranks 11th in the league, but that’s outstanding when you consider that it was 26th last year with just 16.3%. The additions of Phil Kessel and Hall as well as the health of Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak are certainly part of this improvement. Arizona also added assistant coach Phil Housley this year, partly to help with the power game.

FINISH, FINISH, FINISH

With a 7.42 shot share in the 5-on-5 victory, the Coyotes only occupy 24th place in the league. But the lack of points in her shot attempts isn’t the end of what may need to be improved.

In full-strength situations, Arizona only holds 47.89% of the high-hazard goal chance in the games he plays, according to NaturalStatTrick. His share of high-risk goals (high-risk goals) is the 23rd best in the league at 47.62%, and his share of the total 5-on-5 goals is 46. in 27th the league%.

Some might put more stocks in these numbers than others, but the whole point remains: this random number valuation method says that the coyotes have better chances than they get, and at least a few other metrics support this claim as well.

Follow @mattjlayman

